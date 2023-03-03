Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During First Public Outing As A New Couple
Too cute! Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes looked adorable when they were spotted enjoying a New York Rangers hockey game on Thursday, March 2.
In the photos, the pair, who started talking in December 2022, shared some sweet kisses when they took their seats at the sporting match.
The country star, 29, wore a black shirt and pants, while the Outer Banks star, 30, sported a plaid jacket with dark pants and a trucker hat.
The two were all smiles as they embraced during their first outing since becoming a couple.
As OK! previously reported, the Netflix lead took to his Instagram Story in late February and shared a cute photo of himself with the blonde babe, writing, "imy," which means "I miss you."
The "Heartfirst" songstress, who split from Morgan Evans in August 2022, recently got candid about her grueling divorce and how she's moved on with Stokes.
"I just swan dove right on in," she said of DMing him via social media. “His handle is 'hichasestokes' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"
While on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Ballerini if she was single, to which she said, "No."
"I'm just vibing," she quipped.
Ballerini recently unfollowed her ex, and when she was asked if she feels weird about posting about her new man, she seemed to have no issues.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm not married to him anymore and I don't need to care about his feelings anymore. I mean that with all the respect in the world, but his journey is not mine," she stated.
"I'm not exploiting what I am or am not doing, because I do want to be respectful. And also, it's new. Everything's new for me — dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," she continued. "And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening."