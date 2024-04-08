Kelsea Ballerini and Jelly Roll Praised for Being Relatable After Going 'Off Prompter' at 2024 CMT Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini and Jelly Roll had a relatable moment when the screen appeared to not be working at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7.
During the telecast, the pair were hugging one another when Kelsea said, "We're off prompter — help..."
Of course, people praised the duo for going with the flow despite the hiccup.
One person wrote, “'We’re off prompter help' I love Kelsea #CMTAwards," while another said, "'I’m lost…' me too Jelly Roll! #CMTAwards."
A third person added, "@JellyRoll615 being lost is so real! That guy is a whole mood. #CMTAwards," while a fourth user said, "Can we all agree that @KelseaBallerini is the BEST host ever? #CMTAwards!"
This is the fourth time the blonde babe, 30, has hosted the star-studded awards show, however, she noted this is likely the last time — for now.
“It’s my final year, yeah,” the "Miss Me" songstress told Variety in a new interview. “I’ve hosted or co-hosted this show for four years now, and I’ve gotten to host a lot of different kinds of ventures over the last decade — and I really enjoy it. It was the first thing that I did outside of music really, that allowed me to ask myself the question: What else? Like, what else can I do? And I’m ready to ask myself that question again, and I really want to give myself the space to see what else there is. Never say never — I will never say that I won’t come do this again. I love it. I just am excited to see what else I can do.”
The Tennessee native also shared what she was fearful of prior to the big show.
“I love Kane [Brown] and I miss him this year, but I feel like I’ve gotten enough experience under my belt where I feel equipped — yeah, I’ll take the job," she noted. “I wear a lot of very large heels, and now I don’t have a friendly arm next to me to help me not trip. So that’s terrifying.”
Ahead of the show, Ballerini commented on the country stars people can expect to see in attendance.
“I mean, we have Trisha [Yearwood] and we have Keith [Urban] holding it down, as pillar, household-name country artists that people have tuned into these shows for for years and years to see. And then the range goes all the way to Dasha, who is blowing up on TikTok. I called Jason (Owen), my manager, about a month ago, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if all the performance spots are booked or not, but if not, can we get her on the show.’ She has the song called 'Austin,' and it’s perfect. I think we need her, and I’m so happy she’s on the show now. And it’s her first awards show performance and her first performance in an arena, so it’s a big deal," she shared.