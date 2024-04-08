Kelsea Ballerini and Jelly Roll Praised for Being Relatable After Going 'Off Prompter' at 2024 CMT Music Awards

This is the fourth time the blonde babe, 30, has hosted the star-studded awards show, however, she noted this is likely the last time — for now.

“It’s my final year, yeah,” the "Miss Me" songstress told Variety in a new interview. “I’ve hosted or co-hosted this show for four years now, and I’ve gotten to host a lot of different kinds of ventures over the last decade — and I really enjoy it. It was the first thing that I did outside of music really, that allowed me to ask myself the question: What else? Like, what else can I do? And I’m ready to ask myself that question again, and I really want to give myself the space to see what else there is. Never say never — I will never say that I won’t come do this again. I love it. I just am excited to see what else I can do.”