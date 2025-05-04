Kelsea Ballerini 'Was Totally Starstruck' When She First Met Lady Gaga — But Pop Star 'Quickly Put Her at Ease'

The confidant added of their hangouts, “There are usually a small group of friends there. And a lot of times, they all end up gathered around the piano after dinner. Gaga loves to host. She gets a lot of joy from making a great meal and sharing it. She’d rather do that than go out to dinner a lot of the time.”

Though Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, “don’t leave their compound in Malibu much,” the source said Ballerini would like to invite the couple to her home one day — or to her boyfriend’s estate.

“Kelsea would love to return the favor and invite Gaga and Michael over, either to Chase’s place in L.A. or even to her place in Nashville,” they shared.