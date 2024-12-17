Lady Gaga's Humongous Diamond Engagement Ring on Full Display in 'A Carpool Karaoke Christmas' Preview: Watch

As OK! reported, the American Horror Story alum, 38, and Michael Polansky's engagement was confirmed during the 2024 Paris Olympics after Gaga referred to Polansky as "my fiancé" — however, she was first seen rocking the ring in April.

Earlier this year, Gaga revealed it was her mother who first met the businessman, 46.

"My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’" the Grammy winner shared. "I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me."