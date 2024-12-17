or
Lady Gaga's Humongous Diamond Engagement Ring on Full Display in 'A Carpool Karaoke Christmas' Preview: Watch

Photo of Lady Gaga and a picture of Lady Gaga with Michael Polansky
Source: AppleTV+/YouTube;mega

Lady Gaga's engagement ring is bigger than fans realized!

By:

Dec. 17 2024, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Lady Gaga's massive engagement ring was on full display in the recently released preview for Apple TV+'s A Carpool Karaoke Christmas.

In the clip, which stars the singer, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan singing alongside Zane Lowe, the star is dressed in a black gothic-style outfit, but all eyes were on the humongous diamond bauble when she put her hands over her mouth in shock at one point.

As OK! reported, the American Horror Story alum, 38, and Michael Polansky's engagement was confirmed during the 2024 Paris Olympics after Gaga referred to Polansky as "my fiancé" — however, she was first seen rocking the ring in April.

Earlier this year, Gaga revealed it was her mother who first met the businessman, 46.

"My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’" the Grammy winner shared. "I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me."

lady gaga diamond engagement ring carpool karaoke christmas watch
Source: AppleTV+/YouTube

Lady Gaga's huge ring from Michael Polansky was seen in a preview for 'A Carpool Karaoke Christmas.'

In 2019, Gaga went to a mutual friend's birthday bash knowing Polansky would be there.

"I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours," she gushed in an interview. "The missing piece in my life was having real love. I’m just, like, so happy."

Lady Gaga

lady gaga diamond engagement ring carpool karaoke christmas watch
Source: mega

The businessman popped the question in March during a hiking trip.

The bride-to-be shared the story of the proposal on an October episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Gaga explained they went on a hiking trip for her March birthday, spilling he didn't pop the question when they reached the top: "We climbed up to the top, took some photos. We went back down and we were just walking back to the room."

"It was very Michael to ask me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed," she quipped. "I was like, ‘Yes! It’s so OK!’"

lady gaga diamond engagement ring carpool karaoke christmas watch
Source: mega

The two first met in 2019.

Though the entrepreneur didn't get down on one knee, Gaga noted, "I’m a modern lady, I like what he did."

"I think it was smart. It was safe," she said. "He had the ring in his backpack so it was so super cute. He got into his backpack and pulled it out."

The "Applause" crooner revealed she's "not exactly sure yet" what they'll do for their wedding, confessing, "We actually talk a lot about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food. But knowing me, it could become like a circus with unicorns."

