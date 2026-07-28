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Kelsey Grammer Claims the American Education System Is 'Child Abuse'

Kelsey Grammer
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Grammer said there's a conspiracy in the American education system to intentionally teach kids 'negative' history.

July 28 2026, Updated 3:42 p.m. ET

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MAGA actor Kelsey Grammer labeled the U.S. education system as "child abuse," as he believes schools focus too heavily on criticizing America rather than celebrating its founding history.

The Frasier star made these remarks while promoting the American Revelation Foundation, a conservative organization launched to mark the nation's 250th anniversary to promote traditional early American history and values.

Speaking on camera, Grammer admitted to sounding "paranoid" but suggested a deliberate "plot" exists within the educational community to teach children what he deemed as negative views about the United States.

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photo of Kelsey Grammer urged critics to stop dissing the Founding Fathers.
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Grammer urged critics to stop dissing the Founding Fathers.

“Someone conspired to introduce the idea that we aren't a good country through our educational system,” he said. "It's not a theory. It's a conspiracy.”

He argued that when teachers tell students they "come from a c--- country," children begin questioning their own moral worth, their parents' goodness and their country's identity, which he explicitly labeled as "basically child abuse."

During an appearance on Fox News' Planet Tyrus, Grammer also pushed back against critics who dismiss the Founding Fathers as "old White guys in wigs," emphasizing the deep personal sacrifices they made to draft documents like the Declaration of Independence.

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photo of The father-of-eight said kids need to know where they come from.
Source: MEGA

The father-of-eight said kids need to know where they come from.

He also stated that civic education has "dropped the ball." He called for a major retooling of the way history is taught to prevent younger generations from being manipulated or from forgetting their roots.

He continued, "If you don't know where you come from, you don't know who you are. If you don't know who you are, you can be controlled.”

Grammer’s rhetoric aligns closely with President Donald Trump, who is pursuing a systematic effort through executive actions, park signage changes and museum directives to whitewash and remove discussions of systemic racism, slavery and historical injustices from federal properties.

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Kelsey Grammer May Go Into Politics

photo of The actor said he's considering going into politics.
Source: mega

The actor said he's considering going into politics.

On March 27, 2025, the POTUS signed an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” directing federal agencies to eliminate narratives that present the United States as "inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.”

Grammer is heavily hinting at a future political run, stating that it is "likely" he will eventually "throw my hat in the ring" to fulfill a lifelong sense of duty to his country.

While he has not announced a specific office or timeline, the 71-year-old actor has publicly outlined his motivations, limitations and recent political maneuvers.

Kelsey Grammer Supports Donald Trump

photo of Kelsey Grammer called Donald Trump 'impressive' after a meeting.
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Grammer called Donald Trump 'impressive' after a meeting.

Grammer emphasized that an immediate campaign is not happening because he does not want to be an "absentee dad.”

The father-of-eight has a young family with his wife, Kayte Walsh, including an infant son born in late 2025. He plans to wait until his youngest children are older before launching a bid.

Grammer fueled immediate speculation by touring the White House and meeting privately with Trump. Afterward, he praised Trump as "positive, uplifting, and impressive.”

Following that meeting, Grammer clarified to The Wrap that he is not currently "hatching" an active, imminent campaign despite his broad future intentions.

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