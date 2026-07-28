Kelsey Grammer Claims the American Education System Is 'Child Abuse'

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MAGA actor Kelsey Grammer labeled the U.S. education system as "child abuse," as he believes schools focus too heavily on criticizing America rather than celebrating its founding history. The Frasier star made these remarks while promoting the American Revelation Foundation, a conservative organization launched to mark the nation's 250th anniversary to promote traditional early American history and values. Speaking on camera, Grammer admitted to sounding "paranoid" but suggested a deliberate "plot" exists within the educational community to teach children what he deemed as negative views about the United States.

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Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer urged critics to stop dissing the Founding Fathers.

“Someone conspired to introduce the idea that we aren't a good country through our educational system,” he said. "It's not a theory. It's a conspiracy.” He argued that when teachers tell students they "come from a c--- country," children begin questioning their own moral worth, their parents' goodness and their country's identity, which he explicitly labeled as "basically child abuse." During an appearance on Fox News' Planet Tyrus, Grammer also pushed back against critics who dismiss the Founding Fathers as "old White guys in wigs," emphasizing the deep personal sacrifices they made to draft documents like the Declaration of Independence.

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Source: MEGA The father-of-eight said kids need to know where they come from.

He also stated that civic education has "dropped the ball." He called for a major retooling of the way history is taught to prevent younger generations from being manipulated or from forgetting their roots. He continued, "If you don't know where you come from, you don't know who you are. If you don't know who you are, you can be controlled.” Grammer’s rhetoric aligns closely with President Donald Trump, who is pursuing a systematic effort through executive actions, park signage changes and museum directives to whitewash and remove discussions of systemic racism, slavery and historical injustices from federal properties.

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Kelsey Grammer May Go Into Politics

Source: mega The actor said he's considering going into politics.

On March 27, 2025, the POTUS signed an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” directing federal agencies to eliminate narratives that present the United States as "inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.” Grammer is heavily hinting at a future political run, stating that it is "likely" he will eventually "throw my hat in the ring" to fulfill a lifelong sense of duty to his country. While he has not announced a specific office or timeline, the 71-year-old actor has publicly outlined his motivations, limitations and recent political maneuvers.

Kelsey Grammer Supports Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer called Donald Trump 'impressive' after a meeting.