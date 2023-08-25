Kendall Jenner Has 'Hinted' to Bad Bunny She’d 'Love to Be Engaged': 'It Feels Right'
Will Kendall Jenner be the next of her famous family to get married?
The supermodel's romance with Bad Bunny seems to be heating up, as Jenner is said to be ready for the Puerto Rican rapper to put a ring on her finger mere months after she was spotted getting intimate with him for the very first time.
"They’ve only been dating for six months, but things are serious, and it feels right to Kendall," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Jenner and Bad Bunny — who were recently filmed all over one another during a date night outing to Drake's concert in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, August 13.
"She’s hinted to him that she’d love to be engaged," the insider confessed of the 27-year-old, whose last serious relationship with NBA star Devin Booker ended in fall 2022 after roughly two years together.
Jenner's wishes for Bad Bunny to pop the question might come true, as even momager Kris Jenner approves of the 29-year-old.
"Kris flat-out asked Bad Bunny when he was going to propose," the confidante revealed of Kendall's mom, who is apparently certain the "Efecto" rapper is the one for her daughter.
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch's direct remarks certainly made Kendall at least a little embarrassed, as she warned Kris not to be so aggressive with her comments in fear Bad Bunny could be yet another one that got away.
"Kendall cringed and made Kris promise to back off. She’s afraid Kris may end up ruining things with Bad Bunny. Kendall is happy with how the relationship in going — she doesn’t need Kris putting pressure on them," the source detailed.
Even if her mom does create tension between the A-list couple, Kendall is determined to overcome any hardship that might come their way, as the model admitted she will "aways fight for relationships" during a recent interview.
"I love really hard, and I love without apology. I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye," Kendall expressed during her chat with Harper's Bazaar for their Icons issue, as OK! previously reported.
In Touch spoke to a source about Kendall wanting Bad Bunny to propose.