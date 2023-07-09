Kendall Jenner's Dad Meets Bad Bunny After 5 Months of Dating: 'Caitlyn's Opinion Was Important to Her'

A source recently revealed that Kendall Jenner , 27, took the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, to meet her dad, Caitlyn Jenner , 73, after five months of dating.

"Caitlyn has always been protective of her kids, especially her daughters," the insider spilled, adding that the former Olympic athlete "wasn't sure what to expect."

The source shared that Caitlyn, who transitioned from male to female in 2015, and Bad Bunny, a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, hit it off by connecting over their Christian faith.