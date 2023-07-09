Kendall Jenner's Dad Meets Bad Bunny After 5 Months of Dating: 'Caitlyn's Opinion Was Important to Her'
Bad Bunny got two thumbs up!
A source recently revealed that Kendall Jenner, 27, took the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, to meet her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, 73, after five months of dating.
"Caitlyn has always been protective of her kids, especially her daughters," the insider spilled, adding that the former Olympic athlete "wasn't sure what to expect."
The source shared that Caitlyn, who transitioned from male to female in 2015, and Bad Bunny, a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, hit it off by connecting over their Christian faith.
"And Benito believes in fluid sexuality, so that resonated with Kendall's dad," they explained.
The insider also said that the supermodel was relieved by how well the two got along.
"She's exceptionally close with her dad," the source noted. "Caitlyn's opinion was important to her."
As OK! previously reported, over the last few months the pair's romance has heated up, though they still have yet to publicly define their relationship.
However, multiple sources have disclosed details about their budding love.
"When they're in L.A., they seemingly haven't slept separately in months," one insider shared about the couple, who were first romantically linked in February when they were caught smooching at a club.
Since they were first spotted, the duo has been seen all around L.A. — from matching their outfits at a Lakers game to grabbing a quick sandwich at the local deli.
Another source claimed that when the two arrived at the 2023 Met Gala together it was their way of defining their relationship to the world.
Kendall "was super excited for them to go public," the insider claimed.
"They'd been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," they added about the May 1 event, where they also attended the after-party together.
Kendall "always told her family that when the right guy comes along, they'll know, because she'll parade him to the world," the source continued, while noting that this romance is more "the real deal" than her previous long-term relationship with Devin Booker.
