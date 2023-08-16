Kendall Jenner Spills She 'Will Always Fight for Relationships' as Romance With Bad Bunny Heats Up: 'I Love Without Apology'
Is Kendall Jenner talking about Bad Bunny?
The Kardashians star recently opened up about relationships as her romance with the musician appears to be going strong.
"I love really hard, and I love without apology," she said in an interview. "I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships."
"I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off," the fourth of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters explained.
"I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance," the supermodel added.
She then noted her experience of growing up, adding, "I just kind of kept to myself. I loved hiding out in my room and doing my own thing or riding my horses."
"I feel like I am coming into my womanhood," the 27-year-old continued. "And having so many strong women around me has helped shape my sense of worth."
The reality TV personality also discussed her mental health journey, touching on her time in therapy.
"I feel really balanced right now," Jenner stated. "I started my therapy journey a year and a half ago. I meet with my therapist once a week, so every week I'm learning something new. I'm constantly evolving and just excited to do that."
While the brunette beauty got deep in her sit down for the Harper's Bazaar Icons issue, Jenner has also repeatedly been spotted with Bad Bunny, whom she was first romantically linked to in February.
The duo was seen on Sunday, August 13, at Drake's concert in Los Angeles. There, they were caught in a rare moment of PDA as Jenner placed her hands on the rapper's face while he put his arms around her in a passionate embrace.
Other fan clips captured the couple dancing together to some of the "Hotline Bling" singer's biggest hits as they whispered into each other's ears.