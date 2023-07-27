Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a Romantic Vacation Together? See the Telltale Photos
Have Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny been enjoying some summer lovin'?
Earlier this week, the crooner uploaded a set of photos from a trip to the mountainside, showing himself wearing a cowboy hat and exploring mother nature — and just two days later, on Thursday, July 25, the model posted a slew of snaps from a very similar locale.
Jenner, 27, posted a nearly identical mountain skyline, as well as her bikini-clad self at the lake. In another snap, she donned a laidback pair of overalls and a bandana, and fans had a feeling that the man standing at the barbecue in one of her photos was the 29-year-old Grammy winner.
"Is it [me] or in photo 8 [is] @badbunnypr having a barbecue?" one fan commented on the reality star's post, with another simply writing, "bad bunny on the grill 😍."
"BB in the BBQ😂," a third wrote.
"There are two pics that #badbunnypr also has 😍😍😍👏👏👏👏," pointed out another one of Jenner's Instagram followers.
Despite the fan theories, it's unclear if the two are actually vacationing together, and they've yet to confirm if they're in an exclusive relationship.
The two superstars first sparked dating rumors in February 2023. The pair then arrived to the May Met Gala together, and though they walked the carpet separately, eyewitnesses caught them leaving the after-party in the same car.
"[She] was super excited for them to go public," the insider said of the spring outing. "They'd been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend."
Another insider told an outlet that whenever they're both in Los Angeles, they've barely spent a night apart.
Even more telling, an insider claimed the 818 Tequila founder introduced her beau to Caitlyn Jenner!
"Caitlyn has always been protective of her kids, especially her daughters," the insider spilled to Star magazine. While the parent-of-six, 73, "didn't know what to expect," they allegedly hit it off due to their shared love of the Christian faith.
"And Benito believes in fluid sexuality, so that resonated with Kendall's dad," added the source, referring to Caitlyn's male-to-female transition.
"She's exceptionally close with her dad. Caitlyn's opinion was important to her," the source explained of why she had them meet.