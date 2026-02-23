or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Red-Hot Workout Outfit: Photos

kendall jenner abs red hot workout outfit photos
Source: MEGA; @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner showed off her toned abs in a bold red Alo workout set.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is turning her workout into a full-on fashion moment.

The supermodel shared a steamy mirror selfie wearing a bold, head-to-toe red activewear set that showed off her ultra-toned physique. The matching look included a low-cut sports bra, high-waisted biker shorts and a coordinating zip-up jacket, giving sporty energy with a high-fashion twist.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kendall Jenner shared a red workout selfie.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shared a red workout selfie.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

She then placed her sculpted abs front and center. Jenner casually held up her phone to snap the pic, letting the fitted silhouette and fiery red shade do all the work. The vibrant color seriously popped, while the sleek fit highlighted her lean frame.

She tagged Alo Yoga in the post, making it clear where the standout set came from. With barely any accessories and effortless styling, Jenner kept the focus on the outfit — and her hard-earned results.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The supermodel wore a matching Alo set in new photos.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The supermodel wore a matching Alo set in new photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s flaunted her midsection in Alo.

Just last month, Jenner rocked a butter-yellow Alo lounge set, pairing it with a green bag and black flats for a chic off-duty look. She added a playful touch with a red hair clip, while sunglasses resting on her head kept things cool and casual.

Article continues below advertisement

In one close-up snap, she lifted her sweater slightly to reveal her sports bra, putting her abs back in the spotlight. Other photos captured a more candid side of the reality star, including one where she curled up in the front seat of a car.

Another image showed her turned to the side, lifting her sweater as she faced a wall, highlighting her toned figure from a totally different angle.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kendall Jenner abs were clearly visible in the new pictures.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner abs were clearly visible in the new pictures.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond fashion, Jenner recently got candid about the cosmetic work she has — and hasn’t — done.

"I swear to God, I've done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it," she revealed during an appearance on “In Your Dreams hosted by Owen Thiele” on January 9. "[That's] the only thing I’ve ever injected."

Article continues below advertisement

She also addressed rumors claiming she’s undergone major procedures.

"I'm here to tell you the truth, which is that I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing," she told listeners. "I've never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I've done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn't love it, and I don't love it."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The brunette babe denies getting any plastic surgery.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The brunette babe denies getting any plastic surgery.

Still, she admitted she “sometimes” thinks about doing Botox again.

"But then I’m, like, 'My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have,'" the brunette babe said.

Jenner went on to describe the speculation about her appearance as “damaging,” noting that she often sees videos of licensed doctors attempting to inaccurately “break down all the surgeries [and] all the work I've had done.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.