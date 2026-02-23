Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Red-Hot Workout Outfit: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is turning her workout into a full-on fashion moment. The supermodel shared a steamy mirror selfie wearing a bold, head-to-toe red activewear set that showed off her ultra-toned physique. The matching look included a low-cut sports bra, high-waisted biker shorts and a coordinating zip-up jacket, giving sporty energy with a high-fashion twist.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner shared a red workout selfie.

She then placed her sculpted abs front and center. Jenner casually held up her phone to snap the pic, letting the fitted silhouette and fiery red shade do all the work. The vibrant color seriously popped, while the sleek fit highlighted her lean frame. She tagged Alo Yoga in the post, making it clear where the standout set came from. With barely any accessories and effortless styling, Jenner kept the focus on the outfit — and her hard-earned results.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram The supermodel wore a matching Alo set in new photos.

Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s flaunted her midsection in Alo. Just last month, Jenner rocked a butter-yellow Alo lounge set, pairing it with a green bag and black flats for a chic off-duty look. She added a playful touch with a red hair clip, while sunglasses resting on her head kept things cool and casual.

In one close-up snap, she lifted her sweater slightly to reveal her sports bra, putting her abs back in the spotlight. Other photos captured a more candid side of the reality star, including one where she curled up in the front seat of a car. Another image showed her turned to the side, lifting her sweater as she faced a wall, highlighting her toned figure from a totally different angle.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner abs were clearly visible in the new pictures.

Beyond fashion, Jenner recently got candid about the cosmetic work she has — and hasn’t — done. "I swear to God, I've done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it," she revealed during an appearance on “In Your Dreams hosted by Owen Thiele” on January 9. "[That's] the only thing I’ve ever injected."

She also addressed rumors claiming she’s undergone major procedures. "I'm here to tell you the truth, which is that I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing," she told listeners. "I've never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I've done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn't love it, and I don't love it."

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram The brunette babe denies getting any plastic surgery.