Reserved Kendall Jenner 'Held Back' During Cozy Beach Date With Jacob Elordi, Body Language Expert Reveals
May 18 2026, Published 12:58 p.m. ET
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi fueled dating rumors with an “intimate” beach date in Hawaii. However, according to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the stars may not be jumping into a relationship so fast.
On Sunday, May 17, an outlet shared photos of the model, 30, and actor, 28, seated close together while lounging by the ocean. Jenner bared her lean physique in a blue bikini and sunglasses as she sipped wine, while Elordi went shirtless, donning blue shorts and a green trucker hat.
Honigman noted that the Victoria’s Secret Angel looked “genuine” with the TV star but seemed to “hold back a little bit.”
“The young Jenner is using a few items to hide behind, from the raised bottle, to her sunglasses, and even her right arm placed carefully in front of her body, fingers curled into a soft, protective fist,” the expert explained. “Those bits and bobs help her feel more protected, as she's not too exposed and can take her time getting to know the Oscar nominee. Her tight knees send Elordi a message, that he'll need to work a little harder to get her to lower her defences. She's not showing up as accessible as he is, but she's still present and attentive.”
The Euphoria star, on the other hand, appeared to be more open to the budding connection.
“Jacob's whole body is turned towards Kendall, his legs are folded under him, with knees spread wide, displaying his wares, and his face is unobstructed, clear and present with no sunglasses on,” Honigman explained. “All of these clues indicate that he's showing up for Kendall as his full self. The actor wants Kendall to know that he's got nothing to hide, and is being very real with her. His confidence is even a little exaggerated, as if expecting the model to be impressed with him. His pose says that what you see is what you get, and he'd like for her to take him as he is.”
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Although Elordi and Jenner have not confirmed whether they are dating, the expert said that their close proximity is a clear indicator that a romance is brewing.
“The most notable aspect of the available photo, and the biggest clue that they're on a date, is their eye contact. They're looking directly at each other, at quite a close range. This is an intimate connection and it indicates that the pair are already fairly close,” she noted.
Inside Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Previous Relationships
The Frankenstein alum was previously engaged in an on-again, off-again relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli that concluded in early 2026. Meanwhile, the Kardashians star was last romantically linked to Bad Bunny between 2023 and 2024.
"They’re still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating,” an insider told Us Weekly of the latter duo in September 2024.
The source noted that they took a “short break” that prompted them to be “more serious” about their connection, “but it ultimately didn’t work out long-term.”