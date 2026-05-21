NEWS Did Khloé Kardashian Confirm Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance? Reality Star Makes Telling Comment About 'All' Her Sisters' 'Boyfriends' Source: MEGA; @khloekarashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian added major fuel to Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi romance rumors while recalling a recent family movie night. Rebecca Friedman May 21 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Leave it to Khloé Kardashian to spill the family tea! Fans are wondering if the 41-year-old confirmed Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance during the Wednesday, May 20, episode of her "Khloé in Wonderland" podcast, as she recalled a recent movie night at mom Kris Jenner's house with "all the siblings" and "their boyfriends" for a special screening of Michael. "I saw some of the Michael Jackson movie only because my mom had it at her house, and all the siblings went to watch it," Khloé, shared. "When we saw the Michael movie, it was everyone and their boyfriends and Kourt with her husband and then me, it was like me and my mom."

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Source: @khloekarashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian said 'all the siblings' attended movie night 'with their boyfriends.'

The telling comment quickly sent social media users into a frenzy, as fans connected the dots of the Kardashian-Jenners' love lives. While Khloé clarified her sister Kourtney Kardashian was there with husband Travis Barker, she didn't specify names when it came to the rest of "all the siblings" and "their boyfriends." Kim Kardashian appeared to confirm her attendance at the wholesome gathering with her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, as she and the F1 driver both posted similar Instagram Stories of the Michael title card flashing on the screen at the same home movie theater.

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since 2023.

The professional racecar driver was a major fan of the movie, writing, "I loved watching this movie with all my heart. I love Michael. Go see it." Meanwhile, Khloé's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, has been dating Timothée Chalamet since 2023, though neither posted to confirm they were in attendance. With all other siblings' relationship statuses confirmed, only Kendall is left with swirling romance rumors after being spotted on recent dates with the Euphoria actor. The model and the Saltburn star were seen getting cozy in Hawaii and on a double date with Kylie and Timothée.

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'Someone Was About 90 Minutes Late'

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian 'loved' cuddling with mom Kris Jenner during the boyfriend-packed movie night.

While the Michael movie was apparently a big hit in the Kardashian-Jenner household, Khloé admitted she wasn't able to see the film in its entirety. "Someone was about 90 minutes late" she confessed, noting she had to "leave to put my kids to sleep." Regardless, she "loved" cuddling with her mom while her sisters were all loved-up with their partners.

'Never Had Anything Down There in So Many Years'

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian joked her birth control is 'not really controlling the birth of anything.'