Kylie and Kendall Jenner Side With Mom Kris After Caitlyn's Revelations Caused Extreme 'Tension' With Family: Report
Caitlyn Jenner's bombshell revelations about her famous family may have gone too far, as she now regrets creating "tension" between her and her already estranged loved ones.
The former spouse of Kris Jenner feels "extremely remorseful" after her confession that the exes no longer speak to one another caused their children, Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, to side with their mother, a new report revealed.
Caitlyn is "willing to do whatever it takes" to fix things after her words seemed to push Kendall and Kylie even further away than they already were, a source spilled to a news publication after the former Olympian's bombshell interview on the U.K. talk show This Morning.
While Caitlyn was only "speaking the truth" about her current relationship with Kris, whom she was married to for 22 years prior to transitioning in 2015, she feels bad about the upset it seems to have caused.
The Fox News commentator's tell-all interviews are part of a press tour she is currently on in an effort to promote House of Kardashian, a juicy U.K. docuseries set to expose new secrets about Kris and the Kardashian dynasty.
Despite her family members lack of approval, Caitlyn insists she only agreed to participate in the paid gig in an effort to "to defend the incredible legacy and dynasty her family built," an insider previously detailed.
While the 73-year-old might regret spilling too much information, she wants to be able to make her own decisions and participate in whatever she chooses without feeling like a "gag order" is being held against her, the first confidante noted.
Caitlyn's interview on This Morning didn't only discuss the zero contact she has with Kris, 67, as the conservative television personality also took a walk down memory lane to gush over the time she and the mom-of-six first met.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I had been single for six years, and really kind of struggling with myself and who I was and how I fit into the world. I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date, we hit it off from day one. Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes," Caitlyn expressed.
"I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life — she had four kids, I had four kids … and we got married five and a half months later! It was very quick," the former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete continued of her and Kris' 1991 nuptials.
After their 2013 split, the couple remained friendly for a while, though now the bridge seems to have been burned.
"Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it's sad. If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others … I certainly see them and we do this and that. I'm much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don't really have any more contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot," Caitlyn admitted.
TMZ spoke to sources about the regret Caitlyn feels regarding her recent revelation that she and Kris no longer speak.