Kylie and Kendall Jenner Side With Mom Kris After Caitlyn's Revelations Caused Extreme 'Tension' With Family: Report

Caitlyn Jenner's bombshell revelations about her famous family may have gone too far, as she now regrets creating "tension" between her and her already estranged loved ones.

The former spouse of Kris Jenner feels "extremely remorseful" after her confession that the exes no longer speak to one another caused their children, Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, to side with their mother, a new report revealed.