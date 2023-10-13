Bad Bunny Alludes to Getting Intimate With Kendall Jenner at Her Sister's House in New Song

Despite the intense nature of their romance, don't expect the Latin superstar to confirm his relationship with Jenner anytime soon. "They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," he said of telling the world about his love life in a recent interview. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

The only people who are in the know about Bunny's romance with the Vogue cover girl have been his friends and family. "They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything," the artist explained before jokingly name-dropping a fan. "As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything."