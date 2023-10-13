Bad Bunny Alludes to Getting Intimate With Kendall Jenner at Her Sister's House in New Song
Bad Bunny is dishing the dirty details about his private life with Kendall Jenner!
In the rapper's new track "FINA," off of his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bunny, 29, penned some very steamy lyrics that seemingly hinted that he and the supermodel, 27, got down and dirty at Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, or Khloé Kardashian's homes.
In the translation from Spanish to English, the lyrics read, "That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f------ at your sister's house."
Other lines in the track give insight into his romance and subsequent language barrier with Jenner as he says, "They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them."
Although the chart-topper and The Kardashians star have not directly confirmed their romance, the two have been attached at the hip since they were first linked in February — and things seem to be getting serious!
"They've only been dating for six months, but things are serious, and it feels right to Kendall," a source explained of a possible engagement between the power couple.
Despite the intense nature of their romance, don't expect the Latin superstar to confirm his relationship with Jenner anytime soon. "They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," he said of telling the world about his love life in a recent interview. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."
The only people who are in the know about Bunny's romance with the Vogue cover girl have been his friends and family. "They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything," the artist explained before jokingly name-dropping a fan. "As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything."
As hard as it may be to keep his relationship with the 818 founder under wraps, Bunny has been doing his best to try. "I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist," he noted, before adding, "At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to."
While her partner may be eager to keep things on the down low, Jenner has been keen to be more visible to the world. "[She] was super excited for them to go public. They'd been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," an insider spilled right before they stepped out together at the 2023 Met Gala.