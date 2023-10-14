OK Magazine
Kendall Jenner 'Feels So Secure With Bad Bunny': 'They Always Make Time for Each Other'

kemdall badbunny
By:

Oct. 14 2023

It looks like things are going well for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny.

According to an insider, “Kendall feels so secure with Bad Bunny. He loves her independence and her dedication to her career, but they always make time for each other no matter how busy they both are. Their friends can see them living happily ever after.”

kendall bad bunny
Source: mega

The two haven't spoken out about their relationship.

Though the pair, who first sparked romance rumors in February, have been spotted out and about, the singer, 29, isn't interested in confirming their romance.

"They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know," he said in an interview.

kendalljenner badbunn
Source: mega

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked romance rumors in February.

"I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," the rapper added.

The handsome hunk made it clear that his inner circle is clued in on his romance with the 27-year-old model.

"They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything," he said before making a joke. "As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything."

badbunny
Source: mega

Bad Bunny wouldn't confirm his romance with the model.

Meanwhile, the reality star was looking forward to showing off her man to the world earlier this year.

"[She] was super excited for them to go public. They'd been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," another insider said of the two stepping out at the Met Gala in May.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner, is also hoping the two will make things official.

"They’ve only been dating for six months, but things are serious, and it feels right to Kendall," a source dished. "She’s hinted to him that she’d love to be engaged."

"Kris flat-out asked Bad Bunny when he was going to propose," the confidante revealed.

But the 818 founder is trying to take things one day at a time.

"Kendall cringed and made Kris promise to back off. She’s afraid Kris may end up ruining things with Bad Bunny. Kendall is happy with how the relationship in going — she doesn’t need Kris putting pressure on them," the source noted.

kendalljenner bad bunny pp
Source: mega

Kris Jenner wants the two to get engaged, a source claimed.

In Touch spoke with the source.

