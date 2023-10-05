10 Kardashian-Jenner Controversies and Scandals: From Blackface to Cultural Appropriation

Kendall got involved in an earlier scandal when she was tapped to become part of a Pepsi Super Bowl ad in 2017.

The advertisement in question, where she handed a police officer a can of Pepsi to stop a protest, was accused of being tone-deaf. The brand pulled the ad and issued an apology afterward.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark and apologize," Pepsi said. "We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout."

Meanwhile, Kendall broke down in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode as she apologized for the controversy.