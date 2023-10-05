10 Kardashian-Jenner Controversies and Scandals: From Blackface to Cultural Appropriation
Kendall Jenner Accused of Cultural Appropriation
In February 2021, Kendall Jenner divided the internet when she launched her tequila brand, 818 Tequila. Some accused it of being culturally appropriative and exploitative of Mexican farmers, while others slammed critics as male celebrities did not suffer the same intense backlash when they introduced their brands.
However, the supermodel faced more condemnation when she unveiled an ad and campaign images in which she wore a button-up shirt and jeans paired with a cowboy hat.
Kendall Jenner's Appearance in a Pepsi Super Bowl Ad
Kendall got involved in an earlier scandal when she was tapped to become part of a Pepsi Super Bowl ad in 2017.
The advertisement in question, where she handed a police officer a can of Pepsi to stop a protest, was accused of being tone-deaf. The brand pulled the ad and issued an apology afterward.
"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark and apologize," Pepsi said. "We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout."
Meanwhile, Kendall broke down in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode as she apologized for the controversy.
'Khlo-C-D' YouTube Series
Khloé Kardashian tried to influence fans with her campaign, "Khlo-C-D," but it faced online backlash for making light of OCD instead of spreading awareness regarding mental illness.
In her week-long series, Khloé told fans she would give them "lazy-girl hacks for cleaning everyday objects" – something that left the public, especially OCD sufferers, infuriated.
She did not apologize after the incident, but she stopped sharing videos of the series on YouTube.
Kim Kardashian Got Backlash for Her Beauty Brand's Photos
Kim Kardashian got backlash after her brand, KKW Beauty, uploaded its promotional image featuring the founder — but with a darker skin tone. She responded to the criticisms in her interview with The New York Times and clarified that she never wanted to offend anyone.
Kim explained that she was tan when they did the photoshoot and assumed the contrast might be off when the editing team processed the images.
"Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did," she explained. "But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely, I have learned from it."
Kim Kardashian's Private Tape With Ray J
One of the biggest Kardashian-Jenner scandals was when the SKIMS founder's private tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked online. Over a decade after the release, the "Another Day in Paradise" rapper alleged that Kris Jenner helped her daughter and organized the release via Vivid Entertainment.
After it went viral, he revealed he felt uncomfortable because of what happened.
"I felt suicidal because when you know something's real and it's true and you're watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they've created, it's heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft," Ray J claimed. "Because of what they made me, I'm not allowed to be in those places."
Kim Kardashian's Short-Lived Marriage to Kris Humphries
On August 20, 2011, Kim and Kris Humphries tied the knot only to file for divorce 72 days later. Rumors emerged alleging that the marriage was only made for money and publicity, which she denied.
Meanwhile, Humphries revealed in a 2019 essay for The Players' Tribune that their relationship was real.
"I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change," he penned. "But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake."
Kylie Jenner Was Not a Billionaire
In 2019, Forbes declared that Kylie Jenner reached a billion mark, making her the youngest self-made billionaire. After an investigation into her finances, the magazine found out that her net worth was just under $900 million at that time.
Kylie Jenner's Lip Injections as a Teen
Kylie finally shed some light on the years-long speculations that she underwent cosmetic surgeries. However, she received backlash when she decided to get her lip fillers as a teen.
She revealed in a September 2017 episode of Life of Kylie that she decided to change her appearance after an ex-boyfriend told her she was not kissable. Years later, she revealed to HommeGirls that she did not regret it because it was "the best thing" she had ever done.
"It's made me love myself more," she continued. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Messy Split
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna got engaged and then were expecting their first child together, which led them to create their reality show, Rob & Chyna, but it was canceled rather quickly.
The 35-year-old model filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family for ending the show, adding that she was a victim of assault, domestic violence and battery during her relationship with Rob.
Tristan Thompson's Cheating Controversy
Days before Khloé was due to give birth to her daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson, the Daily Mail exposed the NBA star's infidelity after he was spotted kissing an unidentified woman in New York City. Page Six released a follow-up report exposing that the pair spent four hours together at a nearby hotel.
Khloé still reconciled with him afterward, but their relationship was bombarded with more cheating controversies until she called it quits with Tristan for good.