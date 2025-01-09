Kendall Jenner Flaunts Fit Figure in Skintight Athleisure for New Ad Campaign After Debuting Brunette Bob: Photos
When it comes to campaigns, Kendall Jenner always kills it!
The model looked stunning while starring in a photoshoot for Adonala's new activewear collection.
In photos obtained by OK!, the 29-year-old rocked her brunette bob — which she debuted in November 2024 — while posing in a variety of sporty selects at a Los Angeles studio.
In one of the snaps, Jenner lifted her arms to show off her toned tummy, as her white sports bra peaked out beneath her sweater.
Jenner showed some skin in another image while peering over her shoulder in an open-back outfit with a blue sweatshirt tied around her slim waist.
An additional photo saw The Kardashians star modeling a royal blue T-shirt and leggings workout set, which tightly hugged her legs and arms to accentuate her fit body.
The fashionable collection — which is priced from $38-$130 — featured touches of nostalgic styles from the '80s and '90s and could easily be transitioned from athleisure to streetwear in seconds.
In a press release about the partnership, Adanola founder Hyrum Cook praised: "Kendall represents the modern Adanola woman—effortlessly stylish, adaptable, and always on the go."
"We're thrilled to have her bring our vision for this collection to life, as she perfectly embodies the blend of form and function we strive for in every piece," the statement continued.
Jenner shared a video of the campaign to her Instagram profile on Tuesday, January 7, alongside the caption: "hiii @adanola."
Jenner has been the face of several fashion advertisements lately — including Calvin Klein's holiday underwear campaign, FWRD's Pre-Spring 2025 launch and a topless photoshoot with Calzedonia.
The socialite sported severals styles for Calvin Klein, such as a comfy red sports bra and panties set, a chic bodycon dress and laced lingerie.
In her campaign with Calzedonia, Jenner wore nothing but a pair of tights as she hid her chest by holding her bosom with her hand or bending down so her legs covered her exposed intimate area.
As the creative director of FWRD, the A-lister shockingly went braless in a see-through black dress for her shoot with the brand released earlier this month.
Jenner's nipple could be seen through the sheer fabric in one photo, while her cleavage was put on full display in another.
In a different snap from the January 1 drop, the reality star donned a silk slip dress and seductively posed with a wet-hair look.
When Jenner's role with FWRD was announced in 2021, the 818 Tequila founder explained: "[This position] means an additional step in my journey with fashion, where I can work with the brands and creative teams I have admired in fresh, new ways."
"I see this as a great opportunity to put what I’ve learned into practice, and most likely learn even more," she added at the time.