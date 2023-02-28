Kendall Jenner Ripped To Shreds By Fans For Sporting $5,760 One-Legged Jumpsuit: 'That Fit Looks So Ridiculous On You'
Kendall Jenner may be a trendsetter — but this fashion statement ain't it.
The supermodel shared a Monday, February 27, video to Instagram of herself jumping on a bed with a glass of wine in hand, and while she usually looks trendy, this time she was rocking a unique one-legged jumpsuit priced at a hefty $5,760.
The bold choice prompted fans to call out how ridiculous the highly expensive and unpractical item was. “Imagine only shaving one leg,” one person commented under the silly clip of Jenner. “Prolly the most ridiculous dress I have seen in a while," another said, slamming the all-black ensemble.
“Bye that fit looks so ridiculous on you,” a third person penned, before an additional person made mention of her constant photoshopping scandals, adding, “Now they’ll say that leg too long."
The cover girl is used to receiving backlash for what she shares with the internet, and most recently, her close pal Hailey Bieber clapped back at haters who called Jenner out for seemingly editing a bikini pic that made her hands appear longer than normal.
"Look how bizarre her hand looks normally," the Rhode skincare founder joked in a February 15 Instagram, which showed off her best friend's body part. "This is live. Live footage of the hand."
Aside from her photo habits, Jenner made headlines last week after reports surfaced of a possible romance with Bad Bunny, as they were allegedly seen making out at a private club in Los Angeles. "They were introduced by friends," a source spilled, adding the Grammy Award-winning rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez — "moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house."
"She likes him and is having fun," an insider said of the pair. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."
The seemingly new relationship comes months after the end of her two-year romance with NBA star Devin Booker in November 2022.