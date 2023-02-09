Kendall Jenner Shares Steamy Selfies As Kardashian Sisters Praise Her Risqué Look: Photos
Kendall Jenner broke the internet — again. On Tuesday, February 7, the star, 27, posted some topless and racy photos via Instagram.
"gnight," the TV personality captioned a slew of snaps, one which included her showing off her physique in a black bra and underwear.
Of course, fans flocked to the comments section to discuss the steamy photos — but Jenner's sisters also went wild.
“Actually perfect,” Kim Kardashian, 42, commented, while Khloé Kardashian called her a “sexy mother f**ker.”
Kylie Jenner simply wrote, "perfection."
One person wrote, "Go easy on us 🔥 🤤," while another said, "am I straight?"
This is hardly the first time the brunette beauty has shared racy photos online.
In September 2022, the model posted a slew of pictures, but one caught everyone's eye: she looked at the camera wearing nothing but glittery pants, and she covered her chest with her arms while showing off her toned tummy.
These days, it seems like Kendall is living her best life — especially after she split from Devin Booker in late 2022.
Kendall has been on the move ever since the relationship didn't work out — she's posted about her travels to Tokyo, Japan, and has been hanging out with her A-list pals.
The 818 founder and the athlete, who started dating in 2020, couldn't make things work due to their busy schedules.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source shared.
However, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," another insider added.
Fans figured something was going on between Kendall and the basketball star, as he didn't wish her a happy birthday in November.
The pair previously split over the summer but later got back together.
“She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin," the insider shared, adding that her family had "never seen Kendall [this invested in a relationship]."