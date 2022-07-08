See 'It Girl' Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Bikini Snaps That Nearly Break The Internet — Photos

Between the hustle and bustle of being one of the most famous supermodels in the world and a beloved reality star, Kendall Jenner still manages to find some down time to work on her tan — much to the public's delight.

Not only has The Kardashians star figured out how to balance her hectic schedule, but she's done so while also working on her 818 tequila company and love life. Despite an apparent small bump in the road in her relationship with Devin Booker, as it was reported at the end of last month that the two called it quits, the good-looking couple appears to be back on track.