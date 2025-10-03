Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner owned the runway in Paris, turning heads with a daring sheer look that had everyone talking.

The 29-year-old supermodel closed Schiaparelli’s Spring 2026 Show in a see-through black mesh gown decorated with oversized polka dots. In the clip, the bold design featured a scoop neckline, off-the-shoulder straps and a flowing sheer train that glided behind her with every step. She paired the look with long gloves, strappy black heels and gold statement earrings, keeping her hair slicked back into a polished bun.

Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram Kendall Jenner wowed the crowd in a sheer gown.

When the spotlight hit, the gown revealed its risqué cut, baring Jenner’s chest beneath the sheer fabric. The runway moment also highlighted her black T-back lingerie, adding a sultry edge that left the crowd buzzing.

kendall jenner is the IT girl. pic.twitter.com/4wdyF60XKA — best of jenners (@knddall) October 2, 2025 Source: @knddall/X

In the audience, her sister Kylie Jenner cheered her on, filming proudly as Kendall strutted the circular runway.

The show-stopping moment comes just weeks after Kendall admitted she isn’t planning to model or film reality TV forever. “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” Kendall said in an interview published on September 8. “I’m not kidding.” The reality star confessed that working on The Kardashians isn’t her “biggest cup of tea.” Instead, she’s drawn to interior design and a quieter lifestyle.

Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram Kylie Jenner filmed her sister from the front row.

“I love my space in L.A., but I also really love the simple life,” she explained. “I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day.”

kendall jenner for schiaparelli, INSANE pic.twitter.com/rtv0PqJeGn — kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) October 2, 2025 Source: @archivekend/X

Kendall added that she’s happiest when she feels “normal.” “I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform, and I can compete under a completely different name,” she said.

Even though she often thinks about the future, Kendall admitted she tries “not to overplan” since she’s naturally “a planner.”

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner admitted she may leave modeling for home design.

Recently, Kendall opened up to Gigi Hadid about taking risks and returning to old passions. “I’m really proud of my acting scene,” Gigi told Kendall while reflecting on her audition for the live-action Rapunzel film during a Vogue shoot. “The singing...it needed work. Probably more than the three weeks I was given.”

That conversation shifted to how often they challenge themselves in their careers. “And when do we do stuff anymore that’s scary in this job?” Gigi asked. Kendall then pressed her friend on why she walked away from horseback riding after moving out of New York and settling in Pennsylvania with her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

Source: MEGA The friends talked about their career in an interview.

“I guess the priority for me is giving Khai my time when I’m with her. And when I’m not with her, that’s when I work,” Gigi said, adding that the former equestrian admitted she misses the thrill of competition.

Kendall gave her some advice from the heart. “I’d recommend getting back into anything that you did, especially when you were young, that you were purely in love with,” she shared. “It’s good for the soul.”