Kendall Jenner Frees the Nipple During Paris Week Fashion Show: Watch
Oct. 3 2025, Published 10:05 a.m. ET
Kendall Jenner owned the runway in Paris, turning heads with a daring sheer look that had everyone talking.
The 29-year-old supermodel closed Schiaparelli’s Spring 2026 Show in a see-through black mesh gown decorated with oversized polka dots.
In the clip, the bold design featured a scoop neckline, off-the-shoulder straps and a flowing sheer train that glided behind her with every step. She paired the look with long gloves, strappy black heels and gold statement earrings, keeping her hair slicked back into a polished bun.
When the spotlight hit, the gown revealed its risqué cut, baring Jenner’s chest beneath the sheer fabric. The runway moment also highlighted her black T-back lingerie, adding a sultry edge that left the crowd buzzing.
In the audience, her sister Kylie Jenner cheered her on, filming proudly as Kendall strutted the circular runway.
The show-stopping moment comes just weeks after Kendall admitted she isn’t planning to model or film reality TV forever.
“I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” Kendall said in an interview published on September 8. “I’m not kidding.”
The reality star confessed that working on The Kardashians isn’t her “biggest cup of tea.” Instead, she’s drawn to interior design and a quieter lifestyle.
“I love my space in L.A., but I also really love the simple life,” she explained. “I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day.”
Kendall added that she’s happiest when she feels “normal.”
“I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform, and I can compete under a completely different name,” she said.
Even though she often thinks about the future, Kendall admitted she tries “not to overplan” since she’s naturally “a planner.”
Recently, Kendall opened up to Gigi Hadid about taking risks and returning to old passions.
“I’m really proud of my acting scene,” Gigi told Kendall while reflecting on her audition for the live-action Rapunzel film during a Vogue shoot. “The singing...it needed work. Probably more than the three weeks I was given.”
That conversation shifted to how often they challenge themselves in their careers.
“And when do we do stuff anymore that’s scary in this job?” Gigi asked.
Kendall then pressed her friend on why she walked away from horseback riding after moving out of New York and settling in Pennsylvania with her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.
“I guess the priority for me is giving Khai my time when I’m with her. And when I’m not with her, that’s when I work,” Gigi said, adding that the former equestrian admitted she misses the thrill of competition.
Kendall gave her some advice from the heart.
“I’d recommend getting back into anything that you did, especially when you were young, that you were purely in love with,” she shared. “It’s good for the soul.”
It’s the same suggestion Kendall has given Hailey Bieber, who’s been reconnecting with her ballet roots.
Gigi agreed, saying she’s been thinking a lot about “things that bring back childlike joy.”