Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin and Almost Exposes Her Private Part in Naughty Snap

kendall jenner nude dress
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shared a sultry snap, showcasing a nude gown she wore at Paris Fashion Week.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram
On February 5, the supermodel posted a new Instagram carousel, giving fans a peek at her outfits and her stunning new home. But one photo stole the show — a faceless shot of her wearing a nude, see-through gown that had everyone talking.

In the picture, Jenner wore a body-hugging gown with vertical brown stripes, accented with silver and gold, while her cleavage was on full display thanks to the plunging tube neckline.

kendal jenner sultry shot
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her nude gown on Instagram.

In another post, the Victoria's Secret Angel shared that the Schiaparelli gown was designed by Daniel Roseberry for Paris Haute Couture Week 2025.

“gown of dreams @schiaparelli … @danielroseberry you outdid yourself. this entire show took my breath away. thank you for having me. I’ll never forget it,” she captioned the stunning snap.

Fans were treated to more behind-the-scenes footage, including Jenner, who debuted at the Marc Jacobs show in 2014, strutting down the runway in the same jaw-dropping gown while the audience watched and filmed.

She also shared another angle of the dress, this time with her back to the camera, giving a full view of her fierce look.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram
Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough.

“The detail is stunning ❤️,” one follower gushed, while another added, “beautiful Kendall 🔥😍 i don’t know you personally but just live your life and be proud of who you are 🙌”

“Stunningggggggg,” a third fan commented.

“Ok but that walk !??? I like detttt😍😍✨✨✨✨shine then 🤍,” wrote another.

“Now this is a LOOK ✨,” a fifth follower chimed in.

Close friend Hailey Bieber was emotional, writing: "Wait why am I crying?"

kendall jenner paris fashion show
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The model strutted down the Schiaparelli runway during Paris Haute Couture Week 2025.

The post comes just after Jenner shared snaps of her new house both on Instagram and in her Stories.

“My first ever ground-up home build is nearly finished,” she wrote alongside one photo.

From the pictures, the humble abode has a chic A-frame design with a huge window on the facade. Inside, the model went for a mix of greens and maroons, with circle cutouts and bold-colored tiles, all designed by interior designer Heidi Caillier.

kendall jenner new home
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her new home.

At one point, the star shared a photo of herself fitting a fixture in her wall, rocking just a jacket and bonnet.

Source: @heidicaillierdesign/Instagram
kendall jenner new home
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The star used bold colors for her house's interior.

“This house just makes me so happy! #heidicaillierdesign,” Caillier added on her Instagram.

Fans were equally impressed by the unique design choices.

“The green tiles are so pretty,” one commented.

“So much style in one single house 😩,” another home design account added.

“I can’t wait to see this one come together! 🙌,” a third fan said, while another wrote, “The blue tile will forever remind me of our childhood kitchen and it makes me the happiest. Amazing as always @heidicaillierdesign 👏👏❤️.”

