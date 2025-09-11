or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Snap

kendall jenner cheeky photo
Source: MEGA;@kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner showed off her bikini body and backside in a cheeky lake snap.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is making waves — literally.

The 29-year-old model gave fans a sultry glimpse into her lake day, sharing a snap on Instagram Stories of herself crouched on the back of a boat.

Article continues below advertisement

Rocking a black string bikini, an O’Neill life vest and a navy baseball cap, the supermodel showed off her toned figure while getting her wakeboard ready. The cheeky shot caught her from behind as she geared up to hit the water and soak up the sun.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Kendall Jenner shared a cheeky bikini snap from a lake day on her Instagram Stories.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shared a cheeky bikini snap from a lake day on her Instagram Stories.

Article continues below advertisement

The playful post comes right after Jenner posed for Vogue alongside her longtime friend Gigi Hadid in a cowgirl farm-themed shoot in Hole, Wyo.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

During the shoot, the pair — who’ve been close since Bella Hadid first introduced them years ago — opened up about life, work and rediscovering old passions.

“I’m really proud of my acting scene,” Gigi told Kendall, reflecting on her audition for the live-action Rapunzel movie. “The singing...it needed work. Probably more than the three weeks I was given.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I need to see it,” Kendall replied. “I’m really proud of you.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The post comes after her 'Vogue' cowgirl-themed shoot with Gigi Hadid.
Source: MEGA

The post comes after her 'Vogue' cowgirl-themed shoot with Gigi Hadid.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The conversation turned to how often they take risks in their careers.

“And when do we do stuff anymore that’s scary in this job?” Gigi asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall then pressed her on why she gave up horseback riding after moving out of New York and settling into her Pennsylvania farmhouse with her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

“I guess the priority for me is giving Khai my time when I’m with her. And when I’m not with her, that’s when I work,” Gigi, once a devoted equestrian and athlete, explained, admitting she misses the thrill of competition.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kendall Jenner encouraged Gigi Hadid to return to hobbies she once loved.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner encouraged Gigi Hadid to return to hobbies she once loved.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall then shared some heartfelt advice.

“I’d recommend getting back into anything that you did, especially when you were young, that you were purely in love with,” she said. “It’s good for the soul.”

It’s the same suggestion she’s given their friend Hailey Bieber, who’s reconnecting with her ballet roots.

Gigi agreed, saying she’s been thinking a lot about “things that bring back childlike joy.”

Article continues below advertisement

The candid talk comes just as Kendall revealed her own dream beyond modeling and reality TV.

“I swear to G--, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” the 29-year-old said in a recent interview. “I’m not kidding.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kendall Jenner also revealed she dreams of quitting everything one day to design homes.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner also revealed she dreams of quitting everything one day to design homes.

Article continues below advertisement

Though she’s currently filming The Kardashians Season 7, Kendall admitted the show isn’t her “biggest cup of tea.”

“I love my space in L.A., but I also really love the simple life,” she shared. “I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day.”

Kendall said she’s always been a homebody and prefers moments when she feels completely “normal.”

“I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform, and I can compete under a completely different name,” she added.

“I try not to overplan,” she admitted. “Because I know I’m a planner.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.