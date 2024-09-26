Girls' Night Out! Kylie Jenner Indulges in Pasta at 1 a.m. After Partying in Paris With Gigi Hadid and Sister Kendall: Photo
Kylie Jenner is busy eating pasta in Paris — what more could she need?
During the early hours of the morning on Thursday, September 26, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, took to her Instagram Story with a cute mirror selfie after enjoying a night out with her sister Kendall Jenner, 28, best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 27, and and their other close pal Gigi Hadid, 29.
In the picture, Kylie made a kissy face while posing inside of her hotel room with a large bowl of pasta, still wearing the stylish outfit she wore for her fun-filled evening in the French capital.
"1 am. Paris. pasta.," the Khy creator wrote alongside the photo, which featured Kylie's all-black outfit of a strapless leather mini dress, dark tights and pointed-toe stilettos.
Prior to indulging in a bowl of delicious penne pasta, Kylie and her gal pals attended Rosalía's 32nd birthday party, which was at Hotel Particulier in Paris, France, on Wednesday night, September 25.
While Kylie opted to pair her all-black ensemble with The Row's Edith Bag, Kendall donned a sheer skin tone-colored Alexander McQueen dress — which featured a stunning turtleneck design — and matching open-toe kitten heels.
Gigi — who walked Cecilie Bahnsen's Spring Summer 2025 fashion show ahead of Rosalía's party — wore a grayish-white high-waisted skirt with a unique plaid bottom, a cropped black shirt, leather jacket, sunglasses and a bedazzled silver bag, as Stassie sported an alluring see-through mini dress layered over a white bodysuit.
After their late-night adventures, Kylie documented her attendance at the Schiaparelli SS25 show on Thursday, where she sat front row to support Kendall as she strutted down the runway.
Rosalía took to Instagram after Wednesday night's festivities to thank everyone for making her birthday so special.
Other A-list stars in attendance at her celebration included Achraf Hakimi, Ayra Starr, Anya Taylor-Joy, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Bad Gyal, Camila Cabello, Fai Khadra, Hunter Schafer, Irina Shayk, Jordyn Woods, Tokischa, Victoria Villarroel and Willow Smith.
Paris Fashion Week 2024 began on Monday, September 23, and is set to wrap up on Tuesday, October 1.
The semi-annual event was also held back in January, when Kylie found herself in headlines after haters accused her of "aging terribly."
"After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, 'OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light," she said on The Kardashians while chatting with Kendall.
Kylie confessed: "It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty."