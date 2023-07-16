Nose Job, Eye Lift and More: Kendall Jenner's Drastic Plastic Surgeries Are Exposed
What work has Kendall Jenner got done?
After a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians resurfaced, fans were stunned by how different the 818 Tequila founder looked years ago.
In the clip, sister Kim Kardashian is scolding Kendall for not being professional enough about a modeling gig.
"Kendall, this isn't a joke. You have to start taking this really seriously," Kim yelled at the then-young Kendall.
After watching the footage, fans speculated some of the plastic surgery the supermodel may have gotten done as she got older.
In May, the brunette beauty sparked rumors that she may have secretly gotten buccal fat removal. The newly popular surgery removes fat from your face in order to have a more pronounced jaw and cheekbone.
After Kendall uploaded a photo of her and a friend pouting, a social media user shared the image and claimed, "This is what ppl look like when they get that buccal fat removal."
"Every celebrity has got it now, and you can always tell, it's so obvious," another person penned on Reddit.
In March, another fan took to Reddit to share a side my side comparison of the 27-year-old's face from February 2020 and this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party. In response, many speculated that Kendall got an eye lift.
"They all got SOOO much work done during the pandemic (minus Kourt) I guess more time at home looking in the mirror + easier to hide during recovery but sheesh is it jarring," one person said, while another wrote, "What procedure makes your eyes bigger? Her eyes went from foxy eyes to puppy eyes."
A third added, "10 brow lifts and under eye skin removal…What’dya mean, she looks exactly the same!!?!!"
Additionally, in February, users alleged they could tell Kendall got a nose job from scarring they pointed out in an online The Moon Oral Care brand advertisement.
"Classic triangle nostril shape and scars from a nose job," a person identified, while another sleuth noted, "Is that line down the center of a nose almost always a telltale sign of a nose job?"
"At the bottom of the nostrils. There's a scar on each one. There's also the slight line on her nose," another social media user alleged.