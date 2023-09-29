Kendall Jenner Slammed for 'Overrated' Paris Fashion Week Runway Walk: 'It's Giving Absolutely Nothing'
Another day, another Kendall Jenner runway strut social media users aren't impressed with.
On Thursday, September 28, The Kardashians star closed out the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week in full statement-making style, though her supermodel skills didn't receive the best reaction.
The brunette bombshell donned a dazzling red midi dress for the luxury designer's spring/summer 2024 womenswear preview, with her Priscilla Presley-styled hair catching the most attention.
The strapless silhouette accentuated Jenner's flattering figure, as she kept both hands on her hips and maintained a stoic facial expression while slowly strutting down the runway, as seen in a highlight video Jenner shared to Instagram on Thursday.
"!!! closing @schiaparelli tonight love you @danielroseberry you legend ❤️," the 27-year-old captioned the post.
Sitting front row in the audience was the model's sister Kylie Jenner, who proudly cheered on her older sibling while sitting next to and mingling with Spanish superstar Rosalía.
Clips of the 818 founder's catwalk appearance quickly circulated across various social media platforms, including TikTok, where internet trolls harshly criticized Kendall's "overrated" talent.
"Thank you for give [sic] us nothing," a hater sarcastically snubbed, as another asked, "why is she a model?" and a third reiterated, "highest paid model and gives absolutely nothing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Kendall received loads of hate, there was still a great deal of applause for her head-turning runway outing.
Being one of Kendall's biggest hype woman, Kylie sent subtle support for her sister in the comments section of her post, writing, "yesssssssss !!!!" as the duo's mom, Kris Jenner, penned, "STUNNING ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
"The way Kylie is filming her>>>>," one fan expressed, doting over their sisterly bond, while another admirer gushed, "Gorg! And Kylie's reaction was so sweet."
This is far from the first time Kendall's runway walk was made fun of during Paris Fashion Week.
At the end of June, the reality star participated in Jacquemus' Spring 2024 show in Versailles, France, though this time critics called out her outfit rather than her actual catwalk strut, as OK! previously reported.
Kendall was styled in a white puffy cloud-like romper for the fashion brand's outdoor show, causing haters to mockingly say her outfit resembled a "diaper."
While Kendall expressed how "special" the day was via an Instagram post at the time thanking Jacquemus, social media users could only seem to focus on what they felt was a fashion fail.
"Girl they put you in an oversized diaper why are you saying thank you? 🤨," one fan asked, as another joked: "Everyone else — tried to have a flattering outfit. Kendall — let’s model a marshmallow and call it fashion, charge thousands and then tell them they can’t pull it off."