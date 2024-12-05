Kendall Jenner Goes Topless and Flaunts Killer Body in New Risqué Photos

In the past, Jenner has denied getting any work done.

"Come on now, people. Makeup does wonders. Honestly, people can make something up and really make other people believe it, and there's not much you can do about it," she said in an interview with Extra.

Years later, she doubled down on the accusations.

"It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose. I found this Instagram page devoted to Kardashian bashing and it has a lot of followers. I don't ever take that stuff personally, but it was upsetting for me to look at because this person dedicated an entire page to just dissing the whole family and being like, 'These people suck,'" she said in 2017.