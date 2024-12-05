Kendall Jenner Goes Topless and Flaunts Killer Body in New Risqué Photos
Kendall Jenner wasn't afraid to show some skin in a recent Calzedonia campaign!
In the pictures, the model, 29, looked gorgeous as she went topless to show off the brand's signature tights.
"@calzedonia #calzedonia," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star simply captioned the Instagram post on Thursday, December 5.
Of course, people loved the pictures. One person wrote, "Always slay slay slay😩kennypie🖤," while another said, "Hot😍🔥."
A third person stated: "So pretty 🥰🥰," while a fourth added, "SO GORGEOUS!!!"
Danie Michelle, Jenner's stylist, shared insight into how this look can make anyone feel good.
“Tights are my favorite accessory for fall — I always feel like they elevate any outfit and polish the leg. Tights were big for the last two seasons and they aren’t going away anytime soon!” she shared. "My favorite way to wear tights in the fall is with a miniskirt and turtleneck. There’s something about the covered yet exposed look that feels so crisp and confident."
Last month, fans accused the reality starlet of going under the knife after she shared another topless photo on social media.
One person asked: "Did she get new implants?" while another said: "She definitely got a b--- job.
"She definitely enhanced her b------ size and now they’re noticeably bigger," a third claimed.
In the past, Jenner has denied getting any work done.
"Come on now, people. Makeup does wonders. Honestly, people can make something up and really make other people believe it, and there's not much you can do about it," she said in an interview with Extra.
Years later, she doubled down on the accusations.
"It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose. I found this Instagram page devoted to Kardashian bashing and it has a lot of followers. I don't ever take that stuff personally, but it was upsetting for me to look at because this person dedicated an entire page to just dissing the whole family and being like, 'These people suck,'" she said in 2017.
Meanwhile, the catwalk queen's sister Kylie Jenner has admitted to tweaking her face here and there.
"I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me," she admitted. "I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realize: 'It's OK, Kylie.' Looking back, I'm like, 'God, I was 17, 18,'" she told British Vogue.