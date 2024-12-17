Kendall Jenner Strips Down for Holiday Underwear Campaign: See the Drool-Worthy Photos
Kendall Jenner just gave fans the best present this holiday season: a bunch of sizzling hot photos in her underwear.
The model's 2024 holiday campaign with Calvin Klein launched on social media alongside a spread of sultry snaps on Tuesday, December 17.
"The gift of @kendalljenner in Calvin Klein," the brand captioned one of three posts simultaneously shared to their Instagram account on Tuesday morning.
Jenner also shared some highlights of her photo shoot with the fashion company, calling this season "a @calvinklein holiday :)."
The 29-year-old sported several styles for the partnership, though a fan-favorite would have to be Calvin Klein's red underwear set.
The sports bra-styled top appeared to be full coverage, while the bottoms perfectly hugged Jenner's hourglass waist. The brunette bombshell's manicure also matched the ensemble.
In other content from the campaign, Jenner donned the Calvin Klein's Lurex Midi Dress.
The design's "subtle shine on a textured knit silhouette" is an ideal choice for holiday parties or any other dressy occasion this season.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jenner additionally styled a silky black cami and short set that featured a lace trim. In one video of her in the outfit, the 818 Tequila founder sensually pulled up her top to reveal her toned tummy.
After the collaboration hit social media, fans were left drooling over Jenner in the comments sections of each post.
"Been waiting for her holiday campaign! 😍," one supporter gushed of Jenner — who has been working with the brand since starring in a Calvin Klein jeans advertisement in 2015 — as another declared: "Obsessed with Kenny !! 😍❤️🖤."
"You look like Kylie in first pic 😂🫶🏼," a third fan pointed out, referring to Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, 27, while a fourth admirer admitted, "you are so hot; I can't deal."
Kendall reflected on her almost 10-year anniversary of working with the beloved company back in September, when she starred alongside Alexander Skarsgård for the fall 2024 womenswear and menswear Calvin Klein campaigns.
"I’ve been a part of the Calvin Klein family for nearly a decade, but I still get so excited to work with the team for each campaign," she said more than two months ago. "This time around, I wore some of Calvin’s most iconic pieces like the slipdress and overcoat, so I was able to tap into that classic sensuality that they are known for."
Earlier this month, Kendall went topless as the face of a recent Calzedonia campaign.
As OK! previously reported, The Kardashians star nearly broke the internet when she ditched her shirt to show off the brand's signature tights in a series of black-and-white photos.