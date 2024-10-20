Girls' Night Out! Sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner Stun at Academy Museum Gala: Photos
Three stunning sisters!
On Saturday, October 19, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala in style.
The trio of reality TV stars stepped out in some extravagant looks as they walked the red carpet alongside greats like Quentin Tarantino, Ariana Grande, Steven Spielberg and Demi Moore.
In the images from the L.A. event, the siblings were seen cozying up to one another for the cameras. Kim wore a white corseted leotard for the occasion, along with a matching long white cape. The brunette beauty, 43, had her hair down in loose curls and donned a stunning diamond necklace.
Kendall, 28, looked fabulous in a long black velvet gown, which featured some unique cut-outs and wore her blonde locks in glamorous curls. Meanwhile, Kylie, 27, showed off her curves in a sheer sequined dress and had her long black locks down.
The models’ outing came after a source recently claimed that Kim sees herself as steps above her sisters when it comes to business.
“Kim has always insisted that she’s the hardest working one in the family and it’s hard to ignore that she’s now risen to a different level than the rest of them,” the insider said of the mother-of-four, who shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kanye West.
“Her acting career is finally getting legs, she’s doing all her advocacy work, producing documentaries about Elizabeth Taylor, it’s all a lot more prestigious than what any of her sisters are doing,” the source added, comparing Kim to Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.
According to the insider, Kim now wants her sisters to start appreciating all the work she’s done for them.
“Kim doesn’t feel like she gets enough credit from her family for taking them along on this ride with her, she resents how entitled they are and thinks they should be thanking her daily for their pampered lives,” the source stated. “But they don’t show her much respect, and she wants that to change.”
Unfortunately, to get to the top of the Kardashian-Jenner family food chain, Kim will have to face off with famous momager Kris Jenner.
“In her view, she should be the boss of them all and she’s now on this mission to step into her power,” they explained. “The issue is that means cutting into her mom’s spot as the head of the family and Kris is not taking kindly to it. She’s fighting back and demanding Kim show more respect to her, it’s turned into this battle between them and making things very uncomfortable for everyone around them.”