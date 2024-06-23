Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Body and New Natural Look During Trip to New York City: Photos
Kylie Jenner is taking New York City by storm!
The makeup mogul, 26, took to Instagram on Saturday, June 22, to share snaps from her recent trip to the Big Apple, where she appeared to be rocking a more natural look.
"Nyc 🤝🏻 khy," she captioned the slew of photos where she highlighted her toned physique and more scaled-back makeup as she ran around Manhattan.
"Loving this authentic era," one person penned in the comments section.
"Far too stunning to receive such harsh criticism. Haters could neverrrrrr 🫶," a second fan gushed over Jenner.
The new pictures come as The Kardashians star broke down to her sister Kendall Jenner in the most recent episode of the Hulu series over people criticizing her facial features after her appearance at Paris Fashion Week. "It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," she emotionally told her sibling.
"After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup, and someone catches me in a weird light," she added. "You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13. I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child."
"I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change," the mother-of-two wept. "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?"
The Life of Kylie alum didn't stop there about expressing how deeply hurtful people's opinions can be. "Even if I did get so much surgery and I got all these things, I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks," Jenner noted about the public backlash.
The brunette beauty even pointed out how the rude comments have affected her ability to look at social media. "People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post," she added. "I think that I'm really strong, and I was put in this position for a reason. I do think of myself as a confident person. I’m so grateful, so blessed that I can wake up and look in the mirror and like what I see and think that I’m beautiful."