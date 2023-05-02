Kendall Jenner Wears Daring Black Thong Over Sequined Bodysuit as She Steps Out With Bad Bunny for Met Gala After-Party

Kendall Jenner got cheeky at the 2023 Met Gala, as she showed off her bottom in her black sequined bodysuit, but she pulled out all of the stops for the after-party — with her fling Bad Bunny.

In new photos, the 27-year-old, who wore a see-through Nensi Dojoka outfit, was spotted partying into the night, as the singer, 29, who wore a white T-shirt and black pants, followed behind her in New York City.