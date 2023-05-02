OK Magazine
Kendall Jenner Wears Daring Black Thong Over Sequined Bodysuit as She Steps Out With Bad Bunny for Met Gala After-Party

May 2 2023, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Kendall Jenner got cheeky at the 2023 Met Gala, as she showed off her bottom in her black sequined bodysuit, but she pulled out all of the stops for the after-party — with her fling Bad Bunny.

In new photos, the 27-year-old, who wore a see-through Nensi Dojoka outfit, was spotted partying into the night, as the singer, 29, who wore a white T-shirt and black pants, followed behind her in New York City.

The duo both walked the carpet at the luxurious affair, but they didn't pose for photos together.

As OK! previously reported, the two have been hanging out a lot as of late. On Saturday, April 29, The Kardashians star went to dinner at Carbone with the musical artist.

In April, the pair went on a horseback riding date in California, and they later ventured to Coachella, where they were seen getting "cozy" while listening to music.

The Hollywood stars were first linked in February.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better," an insider spilled one month later.

After Jenner's split from Devin Booker — they couldn't make it work due to their busy schedules — she wasn't "really looking to date anybody," but she caught feelings for Bad Bunny.

“It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him,” the insider revealed.

Now, months later, things are "getting more serious" between the pair, another source told People.

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill. It was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

