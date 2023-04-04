OK Magazine
Beaming Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Cuddle On Horse Together During Romantic Date

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 4 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a fun-filled weekend date at the stables.

The new flames — who were first romantically linked earlier this year — seemed to bond over their shared love of horses, as they were seen riding Sunday, April 2, at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California.

Source: mega

Aside from showing off their skills on the horse, they saddled up together at one point for a romantic ride, which the reality star was seen documenting. Jenner took the reins while they rode together, and the "La Jumpa" artist held on from behind.

Jenner, 27, dressed casual for the duo's day date, opting for a white crop top, denim jeans and riding boots with a flannel tied around her waist. She shielded her eyes from the California rays with a white baseball cap and shades.

As for the new man on her arm, Bad Bunny, 29, matched Jenner's vibe in a tan jacket with black pants and sneakers.

Jenner proudly watched the Grammy winner ride around during their 90 minutes at the corral with a smile plastered on her face and her phone out to ensure she had these adorable moments saved.

Source: mega
Bad Bunny also appeared pleased with his abilities, as he was photographed beaming at the supermodel while on the horse.

Jenner and Bad Bunny seem to be enjoying their time together ever since they ignited dating rumors in February when they were caught playing "tonsil hockey" at a club in Los Angeles.

Adding fuel to the fire, they were seen at the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, though they left separately out of different exits.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

In the following weeks, the possible new Hollywood couple has been caught over and over again locking lips after dinner dates — most recently following a meal at Los Angeles eatery Sushi Fumi on Wednesday, March 29.

A fellow diner at the hotpot claimed Jenner and Bad Bunny were “being very affectionate” with each other and were “openly kissing.”

Source: OK!
Aside from romantic nights out, The Kardashians star and the Puerto Rican rapper were caught in March leaving Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty together and attempted to hide while exiting a club later in the month.

Jenner's budding romance with Bad Bunny comes months after she and Devin Booker threw in the towel on their on-and-off, two-year relationship, which came to an end due to their busy schedules and demanding careers.

TMZ obtained photos of the duo's riding date.

