Kendall Jenner Stuns in Revealing Top & Mini Skirt for Date Night With Bad Bunny at NYC's Carbone: Photos

Kendall Jenner left little up to the imagination for her date night with Bad Bunny.
The rumored new couple was photographed leaving New York City's Carbone on Saturday, April 29, two days before she is set to appear at the annual Met Gala.
The Kardashians star showed off her supermodel figure in a revealing brown, one-shoulder top and leather Blumarine miniskirt that featured a fur trim. The tight crop top showed off Jenner's nipples and toned tummy.
Jenner's new man also looked stylish for their night on the town, opting for a yellow and black bomber jacket over a black t-shirt and trousers.
Though Jenner and Bad Bunny are not yet official, as far as the public is aware, fans are itching to see whether they make their first public appearance as a couple at the star-studded ball, which will mark the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”
Jenner, 27, and the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, were first linked in February, with an insider later spilling in March: “Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better."
They added that Jenner wasn't "really looking to date anybody" following her split from Devin Booker, but her "feelings" for Bad Bunny have started to grow.
“It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him,” spilled the insider, who noted that Jenner appreciates how the "charming" celebrity treats her.
The possible new power couple hasn't been shy about their blossoming romance since they were caught earlier this year locking lips at a club, with the model recently cheering her man on during his Coachella set last month.
Prior to their Big Apple date night over the weekend, the brunette beauty and Bad Bunny recently attended Tyler, the Creator's concert together in Los Angeles. With a smile plastered on her face, Jenner was photographed last week in the passenger seat of his $3 million white Bugatti Chiron after the show.
