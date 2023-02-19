Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reignite Dating Rumors After Leaving The Same L.A. Restaurant
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted separately leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills as rumors the duo are dating continue.
On Saturday, February 18, the supermodel, 27, arrived at the restaurant at about 8:30 PM. At 8:42 PM the Grammy winner, 28, made his way into the eatery solo. Shortly after, Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Bieber arrived. The foursome was rumored to be dining together.
At 11:06 PM the reality TV star was photographed leaving out the front door, meanwhile, Bad Bunny had left the restaurant through the back exit minutes prior. The Biebers were also seen leaving the establishment an hour beforehand.
The pair was originally linked after they were sighted locking lips at Bird Streets Club on Sunset Blvd. on Thursday night, and their recent alleged double date is only adding fuel to the romantic speculation fire.
Following the sighting, DeuxMoi released a blind item saying, "This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night."
DeuxMoi later confirmed the statement was about the Kardasians personality and the Puerto Rican rapper.
However, some Bad Bunny fans are not happy about the musician’s supposed new flame, with supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential love connection.
“BAD BUNNY LOOK AT ME… THIS ISNT U… YOU DONT NEED KENDALL PLS,” one user wrote, while another user added, “We won't be talking about Bad Bunny on Christmas this year. The Kardashian/Jenner curse still has no cure.” Additionally, a supporter wrote, “Apparently bad bunny was making out with Kendall Jenner and honestly a man will always disappoint me.”
The famous sister, along with her other siblings, has been a part of many scandals in the past, leading Bad Bunny fans to label her as “problematic.”
Jenner’s last public relationship ended in September 2022 with NBA player, Devin Booker. An insider revealed, “their schedules weren't lining up and eventually the relationship really took its course.”
Bad Bunny was last dating jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri. No statement has been made as to whether the two are still together.
TMZ reported on the Jenner and Bad Bunny sightings.