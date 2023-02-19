Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reignite Dating Rumors After Leaving The Same L.A. Restaurant

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted separately leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills as rumors the duo are dating continue.

On Saturday, February 18, the supermodel, 27, arrived at the restaurant at about 8:30 PM. At 8:42 PM the Grammy winner, 28, made his way into the eatery solo. Shortly after, Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Bieber arrived. The foursome was rumored to be dining together.