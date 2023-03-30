Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted 'Openly Kissing' During Dinner Date As Romance Rumors Swirl

An anonymous tip was later sent to gossip account Deux Moi alleging the two were seen together during a night out on the town. “This famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night," an unnamed person wrote in.

Jenner and Bad Bunny have also been spotted out and about with mutual pals Hailey and Justin Bieber in what looked to be a double date.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” an insider spilled of the situation.

Jenner was not “really looking to date anybody” but “feelings are starting to grow” as they've been “spending more time” with him.