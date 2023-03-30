Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted 'Openly Kissing' During Dinner Date As Romance Rumors Swirl
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seem to be getting closer and closer!
According to an eyewitness, the supermodel and the Latin rapper were seen getting very cozy on Wednesday, March 29, at the Los Angeles eatery Sushi Fumi as the public continues to speculate about their alleged romance.
A fellow diner at the hotpot claimed Jenner and Bad Bunny were “being very affectionate” with each other and were “openly kissing” as they enjoyed their mid-week meal.
The Kardashians star and the "Neverita" artist first sparked dating rumors in February after both were spotted leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. Jenner called it quits with Devin Booker a few months earlier.
An anonymous tip was later sent to gossip account Deux Moi alleging the two were seen together during a night out on the town. “This famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night," an unnamed person wrote in.
Jenner and Bad Bunny have also been spotted out and about with mutual pals Hailey and Justin Bieber in what looked to be a double date.
“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” an insider spilled of the situation.
Jenner was not “really looking to date anybody” but “feelings are starting to grow” as they've been “spending more time” with him.
The Grammys winner dropped a hint about a possible relationship with the Vogue cover girl in his new track "Coco Chanel" by dissing Jenner's NBA player ex who plays for the Phoenix Suns. “The sun in Puerto Rico heats up more than the one in Phoenix,” he sings, shading Booker in the song.
The athlete and Jenner split in November 2022 after their busy lives kept them apart. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source spilled at the time.
Us Weekly spoke to the insider who spotted Jenner and Bad Bunny.