Kendall and Kylie Jenner Accused of Copying Sofia Richie's 'Old Money' Style: 'Have Some Originality'

Underneath a photo posted by Kendall's stylist, Dani Michelle, of the supermodel rocking a white fit-and-flare Alaïa dress with a ladylike headband paired with a Hermès Kelly bag, commentators could not help but notice the more covered-up look.

"@sofiarichiegrainge such an inspiration," one user penned, while a second person chimed in adding, "Lmaoooo not Kendall trying to jump on the ‘old money Sofia Richie aesthetic’ all of sudden after posting thirst traps all week lol."