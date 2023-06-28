Kendall and Kylie Jenner Accused of Copying Sofia Richie's 'Old Money' Style: 'Have Some Originality'
Fans are calling Kendall and Kylie Jenner out for stealing Sofia Richie's style.
After the internet went wild for the famous offspring's "old money" aesthetic for her April wedding in France to Elliot Grainge, social media seemed to get wind of The Kardashians stars adapting the same look.
Underneath a photo posted by Kendall's stylist, Dani Michelle, of the supermodel rocking a white fit-and-flare Alaïa dress with a ladylike headband paired with a Hermès Kelly bag, commentators could not help but notice the more covered-up look.
"@sofiarichiegrainge such an inspiration," one user penned, while a second person chimed in adding, "Lmaoooo not Kendall trying to jump on the ‘old money Sofia Richie aesthetic’ all of sudden after posting thirst traps all week lol."
Last month, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was accused of stealing Sofia's vision during her own trip to Paris. When Kylie shared a few snaps of herself on Instagram of herself in a sleek white Maxi dress, people could not help but compare the ensemble to some of Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend's past ensembles.
“Copying Sophia [sic] Richie these days….” a commentator penned beneath the post. "Have some originality. Lol. Shamelessly copying other’s [sic] style," another person quipped as an addition person noted, "Sophia [sic] Richie DOES it better."
"Classy outfits on a trashy person jus ruins the whole look. Sophia [sic] does it right," a fourth user wrote, while a fifth explained, "She thinks she is SOFIA now."
This is barely the first time this week Kendall was slammed for her clothing choices. As OK! previously reported, while the Vogue cover girl was out and about during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, people could not help but comment on her cloud-like romper for Jacquemus' Spring 2024 show in Versailles.
"Girl they put you in an oversized diaper why are you saying thank you? 🤨," one troll quipped, while another added, "everyone else — tried to have a flattering outfit. Kendall — let’s model a marshmallow and call it fashion, charge thousands and then tell them they can’t pull it off."