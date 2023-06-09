Kylie Jenner Admits She Picks Her Nose 'Sometimes': Watch
Another day, another shocking TikTok post from the one and only Kylie Jenner!
On Thursday, June 8, The Kardashians star shared a hilarious video to her social media account after using a latest trending filter that randomly generated her "red flags."
Jenner recorded herself staring at her phone screen, as she watched the three different flags pop up on the screen.
The first two appeared, reading "doesn't tip" and "sleeps with socks," to which Jenner replied, "no" and "no."
Lastly, "picks their nose" appeared written across the third flag, as Jenner confessed, "sometimes," before ending the video.
Jenner's followers were literally left stunned by the 25-year-old's mind-blowing revelation, as a majority of her fans never thought the brunette bombshell would ever admit to such a thing.
"Why would she post this😭😭😭," one user asked, as another agreed, stating, "she is so brave for posting this bc i know the backlash is [going to] be crazy 😭."
"Sometimes??" someone questioned in disbelief, while a supporter noted, "she’s so real for the last one😂."
"At least she’s being honest 😭," one person pointed out.
Jenner clearly doesn't care about criticism, as she shared the hilarious video just one day after being torn apart by social media users for "never" spending time with her multitude of dogs, as OK! previously reported.
"Look I just ran into all my babies on their walk," the Kylie Cosmetics founder expressed in a TikTok posted on Wednesday, June 7, while recording the cute animals as they were being taken out by a dog walker on an afternoon walk. She proceeded to yell, "hi babies!"
Jenner reportedly has 11 dogs — all Italian Greyhounds and Dachshunds, with one being a Chihuahua Daschund mix — however, she rarely shares them on her various social media platforms, causing fans to grow suspicious with how much time she truly spends with them.
"I swear I never see you with these dogs anymore," a concerned fan commented on the video, as others resurfaced accusations she keeps her near-dozen amount of pups inside her garage or in their own guest house.
In 2019, Jenner defended herself while clapping back at incessant haters, stating: "I don’t post my dogs as much but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much a part of my life still."