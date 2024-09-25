or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Refusing to Eat in Prison Due to Paranoia He'll Be Poisoned, Claims Former Inmate: 'He's Really, Really Scared'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and a picture of the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is awaiting trial after being arrested on September 16.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Though Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer insisted the star is not suicidal while locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., former inmate Larry Levine claimed the disgraced mogul is extremely concerned for his safety while behind bars.

According to Levine, who claimed he has a "source" at the facility, Combs has not been eating because he fears someone may try to tamper with his food.

sean diddy combs refusing eat prison paranoia poisoned
Source: mega

A former inmate at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison claimed the star is 'really paranoid' someone will try to poison him.

"Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies," Levine told NewsNation. "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers ... this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."

sean diddy combs refusing eat prison paranoia poisoned
Source: mega

The star was denied bail twice while behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Levine claimed the rapper, 54 — who was charged with s-- trafficking and racketeering — is "really, really paranoid" and "really, really scared."

"He doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe," Levine added.

Levine noted that the food in the jail is "bland," and though it "fills you up... you get sick eating it."

"There's mold in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility," he added of why Diddy may not be eating.

The father-of-seven has been in jail since last week and was denied bail twice.

sean diddy combs refusing eat prison paranoia poisoned
Source: mega

Combs plead not guilty to charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

As OK! reported, an insider confirmed the star has "been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone," but he's still "very concerned about ... their well-being."

"He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated," the source explained. "Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated."

sean diddy combs refusing eat prison paranoia poisoned
Source: mega

Diddy has been in touch with his seven children since his September 16 arrest.

Combs shares daughter Love, 23 months, with Dana Tran, son Justin, 30, with Misa Hylton and daughter Chance, 18, with Sarah Chapman.

In addition, he has son Christian, 26, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17, with the late Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018. Diddy also adopted Porter's son Quincy, 33, whose biological father is Al B. Sure!.

Another insider said the children are "in a state of crisis and shock" following the "Coming Home" vocalist's arrest on September 16.

"It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in," the source spilled. "This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."

