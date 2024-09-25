Sean 'Diddy' Combs Refusing to Eat in Prison Due to Paranoia He'll Be Poisoned, Claims Former Inmate: 'He's Really, Really Scared'
Though Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer insisted the star is not suicidal while locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., former inmate Larry Levine claimed the disgraced mogul is extremely concerned for his safety while behind bars.
According to Levine, who claimed he has a "source" at the facility, Combs has not been eating because he fears someone may try to tamper with his food.
"Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies," Levine told NewsNation. "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers ... this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."
Levine claimed the rapper, 54 — who was charged with s-- trafficking and racketeering — is "really, really paranoid" and "really, really scared."
"He doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe," Levine added.
Levine noted that the food in the jail is "bland," and though it "fills you up... you get sick eating it."
"There's mold in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility," he added of why Diddy may not be eating.
The father-of-seven has been in jail since last week and was denied bail twice.
As OK! reported, an insider confirmed the star has "been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone," but he's still "very concerned about ... their well-being."
"He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated," the source explained. "Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated."
Combs shares daughter Love, 23 months, with Dana Tran, son Justin, 30, with Misa Hylton and daughter Chance, 18, with Sarah Chapman.
In addition, he has son Christian, 26, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17, with the late Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018. Diddy also adopted Porter's son Quincy, 33, whose biological father is Al B. Sure!.
Another insider said the children are "in a state of crisis and shock" following the "Coming Home" vocalist's arrest on September 16.
"It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in," the source spilled. "This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."