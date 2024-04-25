Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo of Son Hank Baskett Jr.,14, as He Celebrates Admission to Prep School
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's son is all grown up!
The Girls Next Door alum, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 24, to celebrate a major milestone in her and her ex-husband's oldest child Hank Baskett Jr.'s life.
"Congratulations @hank_baskett12 I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are. I’m so proud of you, my boy. Keep going!!!@oakschristianschool #oclionpride2024," Wilkinson, who disabled the comments, wrote alongside a photo of the 14-year-old.
The proud dad, 41, also gushed over their offspring's achievement in his own Instagram post, writing, "Beyond blessed to be given the opportunity to further my education and athletics by attending Oaks Christian #ocslionpride2024 @oakschristianschool."
The former couple, who also share daughter, Alijah, 9, ended their nine-year marriage in 2018 after Baskett admitted to cheating on the former Playboy model.
Despite moving on from the former football player, Wilkinson has been open about how tricky it's been raising her children without a partner. "I mean, look, it's really hard being a single mom, you know, alone," she explained in a 2023 interview.
"Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it's hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it," the blonde beauty admitted.
While doing it all on her own has been difficult, the former reality star and Baskett have maintained a healthy co-parenting dynamic. "Hank is an amazing father, an amazing co-parent, and he deserves all good things," she said of her ex in an interview earlier this year. "What he did in my marriage doesn’t define him to me today."
- Kendra Wilkinson 'Was Dying of Depression' After Facing 'Demons' From Her Time at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion
- Lisa Simonsen Is 'Proud' of Costar Kendra Wilkinson for 'Completely Reinventing Herself': 'She Turned Everything Around'
- Kendra Wilkinson Not Interested in Reconnecting With Former Costars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt: 'I’ve Done the Healing'
"A lot of people cheat — a lot of people have affairs and it's not a good thing to do, but it's something I forgive,” the mother-of-two said of Baskett's indiscretion. “I forgive, and he deserves it. He's the most amazing human and he's better than that."
"He doesn't owe me anything,” Wilkinson added about not harboring resentment toward Baskett, who was one to help her during a serious mental health crisis. “To accept help that day and for him to accept to drive me to the hospital was a huge day in both of our lives, I think. And yeah, he did say he was proud of me. He did. That's all I care about.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We're co-parenting really well. It's what divorce is about, it's a very giving thing," the former E! star explained.
People conducted the 2024 interview with Wilkinson.