Kendra Wilkinson Feels 'Proud' of Her New Body as She Poses in Cut-Out Swimsuit Despite Haters 'Bullying' Former Playboy Star: Photos

Wilkinson had a motivational message for fans in the caption of her upload, as she opened up about life after the Playboy Mansion and Hugh Hefner while embracing her curves.

"God, takes me a second to post photos now. Wondering how much hate and bullying I’ll get for my new body and age but I’m going to post this today and feel proud of myself. I have overcome so much in life and deserve to celebrate myself and my new attitude towards life," Wilkinson declared.