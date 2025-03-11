Kendra Wilkinson Feels 'Proud' of Her New Body as She Poses in Cut-Out Swimsuit Despite Haters 'Bullying' Former Playboy Star: Photos
Kendra Wilkinson is feeling cute and confident!
On Tuesday, March 11, the former Playboy model took to Instagram with a series of photos of herself wearing a flattering swimsuit while lounging by the pool.
Wilkinson had a motivational message for fans in the caption of her upload, as she opened up about life after the Playboy Mansion and Hugh Hefner while embracing her curves.
"God, takes me a second to post photos now. Wondering how much hate and bullying I’ll get for my new body and age but I’m going to post this today and feel proud of myself. I have overcome so much in life and deserve to celebrate myself and my new attitude towards life," Wilkinson declared.
The 39-year-old continued: "Playboy days are long gone and it feels more and more liberating for some reason. Not because I don’t appreciate my time there but because now I feel older and more free more than I did when I left the mansion."
Wilkinson noted she doesn't have as many "f---- to give," as she used to be "a little more scared of things."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Fearing things I couldn’t control," she explained before stating: "Fear can kiss my a-- now!!"
The blonde beauty added, "it feels good to finally LIVE with less depression."
"If people don’t like me or this or think I’m bigger or I can’t turn men on anymore GOOD then there’s the door. 🚪 😆," she declared, while signing off, "love ya."
In the comments section of Wilkinson's post, many of The Girls Next Door alum's 3.1 million Instagram followers applauded her for being so candid about her journey through aging and body changes.
"WOW, Kendra you are STUNNING!! 🤩 🔥 I hear wisdom and peace and true happiness in your post, and you deserve every ounce of it 💙," a fan expressed, as another admirer wrote: "That last picture screams FREE! A genuine smile, and a new chapter of life to live. You’re inspiring to those of us who are struggling with closing chapters that we thought were going to be forever, or our 'prime.'"
The second supporter continued: "Seeing you really start to live and shine, gives us hope that’s there’s far more out there for us than the days of yesteryear. I’m trying to learn that myself, that maybe the best days are up ahead! Keep glowing girl! ✨ we love ya!!"
Wilkinson's latest social media upload comes roughly two months after she admitted via Instagram that she had put on a few pounds.
"Yes, I've gained weight. Yes, I'm aging. Yes, I'm not that girl I was before (Playboy girl) 🤣," she confessed in January. "But for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."