Kenya Moore Accuses Estranged Husband Marc Daly of Only Seeing Their Daughter Twice in 2 Years

After the businessman accused Moore of violating a court order that ensured that she would let Daly — who resides in New York — know when their little girl would appear on camera for the hit Bravo series or any other ventures, the former Miss USA — who lives in Atlanta — fired back, accusing him of not spending sufficient time with Brooklyn.

"Mother and Father had an established scheduled time daily to call the child. In an attempt to create issues, Father began to erratically change the times that he wanted to call on a whelm. He did this for the purpose of attempting to create an issue," Moore — who has yet to finalize her divorce from Daly — stated in the legal response. "Mother has implored Father to be consistent with his calls, which he refuses to do. Nevertheless, Father has been random in his behavior and unwilling to stick to the established schedule."