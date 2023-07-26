Kenya Moore Accuses Estranged Husband Marc Daly of Only Seeing Their Daughter Twice in 2 Years
Kenya Moore is calling out her estranged husband for his lack of parenting abilities.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed ex-Marc Daly has only seen their daughter, Brooklyn Daly, 4, twice in the span of two years.
After the businessman accused Moore of violating a court order that ensured that she would let Daly — who resides in New York — know when their little girl would appear on camera for the hit Bravo series or any other ventures, the former Miss USA — who lives in Atlanta — fired back, accusing him of not spending sufficient time with Brooklyn.
"Mother and Father had an established scheduled time daily to call the child. In an attempt to create issues, Father began to erratically change the times that he wanted to call on a whelm. He did this for the purpose of attempting to create an issue," Moore — who has yet to finalize her divorce from Daly — stated in the legal response. "Mother has implored Father to be consistent with his calls, which he refuses to do. Nevertheless, Father has been random in his behavior and unwilling to stick to the established schedule."
"The Father has only seen his child twice in two years," the motion continued. "In both instances, the mother, on her own expense, took the child to see the father."
In her legally binding statement, Moore — who married the restaurant owner in 2017 before they split in 2019 — twisted the knife once again, adding, "In his failed attempt to have this Court and the public believe otherwise, the evidence will show that Father is simply a 'FaceTime' Father, who is inconsistent with even talking to his child at best."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier this month, Daly claimed to the court that Moore failed to have Brooklyn pick up his FaceTime calls and did not inform him about a pizza advertisement the little girl appeared in. "[Kenya] shall notify [Marc] of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise [Marc] of the content of the appearance; the minor child will only be involved in opportunities that are age-appropriate," the 52-year-old stated in the initial order.
The reality star refuted the claims.