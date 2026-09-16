Politics Kerry Kennedy Says Donald Trump’s Obsession With Her Uncle’s Legacy Threatens Kennedy Center’s Future Amid $250 Million Standoff Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been trying to rename the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center to include his own moniker. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 16 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Inside the Drama

Source: MEGA The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted to shut down months after the POTUS' name was removed from the building.

Most recently, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper blocked a revised attempt to install inscriptions honoring Trump or to name the grounds "President Donald J. Trump Plaza." Hours after losing the naming effort in court, the Trump-stacked board voted to close the main building. Trump posted on Truth Social that a planned $250 million renovation project would not move forward until the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals or the U.S. Supreme Court reverses the judge's order.

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The Building Needs Renovations

Source: MEGA Congress had already approved a $250 million remodel.

The board claims the building is on the brink of bankruptcy. It requires major safety overhauls, with critics and members of the Kennedy family noting a GOP-led Congress already approved $250 million for the renovations last year. Speaking on CNN, Kerry — niece of John F. Kennedy — blasted the administration's claims of an immediate financial crisis. The 58-year-old Kennedy argued that funding already exists and questioned why the administration is now threatening bankruptcy.

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'All of a Sudden, It's Bankrupt'

Source: MEGA Kerry Kennedy believes the president is to blame for the establishment's bankruptcy.

"The court said you can't put your name on it; then, all of a sudden, it's bankrupt," she noted. She criticized the presidents hyper-fixation on the center, comparing it to other ventures: "This is like so many other things that Trump has touched. It's a bankruptcy because he adds his name to it.” Reports suggest the financial strain stems from massive artist boycotts, plummeting ticket sales and canceled corporate sponsorships after the administration took over the board.

The Kennedys Stand Against Things Donald Trump Represents

Source: MEGA Kerry Kennedy believes her father, Robert F. Kennedy, would 'detest everything' about Donald Trump.