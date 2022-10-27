The View's Whoopi Goldberg Awkwardly Shuts Down Cohosts & Guest Kerry Washington During Cringeworthy Discussion

"Unlike Olivia Pope, she is balancing all of that on top of a marriage and kids. Her life is very complicated," said Washington of her Scandal character, who was caught in a hot and heavy, yet toxic, affair with the president.

"In culture now, we talk a lot about how women get it done and I think this is a show that takes the lid off and says 'what does it cost us? How hard is it to have it all? Can we have it all? What does that look like?'" she further explained, with Behar chiming in, "It is pretty hard."