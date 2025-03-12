or
Kesha, 38, Spills Out of Black Lace Mini Dress in Hot New Selfie

Photo of Kesha.
Source: MEGA

Kesha often shares sultry images of herself on Instagram.

By:

March 12 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Kesha is showing off her fit figure once again!

On Tuesday, March 11, the “Tik Tok” singer, 38, shared a seductive mirror selfie in a tight black lace mini dress.

kesha spills out black lace mini dress hot new selfie
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha paired her mini dress with a Birkin bag and black shades.

The star put her curves on display in the revealing ensemble, which she paired with a dark green Birkin bag and black sunglasses. The blonde beauty leaned against a countertop in the snap as she flaunted her ample cleavage.

The songstress also donned a glossy lip and tan skin in addition to wearing her hair in loose waves.

As OK! previously reported, Kesha is no stranger to giving fans a glimpse of her incredible body, as on March 2, she uploaded a series of bikini photos in honor of her birthday.

In the stills, Kesha showed the camera her butt in a black thong bikini bottom while standing in the snow. As she stood on the snowbank, the blonde beauty looked over her shoulder in a pair of black shades and large snow boots.

kesha spills out black lace mini dress hot new selfie
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha recently celebrated her 38th birthday by posting steamy photos in a bikini.

In another picture, Kesha laid on a rock surrounded by snow as her toned abs were on full display in the tiny swimsuit.

“💋 F--- Kanye, ♥️ to 2 Chainz,” the “Die Young” songstress captioned the upload, referencing how she put 2 Chainz and disgraced rapper Kanye West’s “Birthday Song” on the post.

MORE ON:
Kesha

In response, fans couldn’t help but drool over her good looks.

“YAAAAAAAS BDAY QUEEN,” one person wrote, while another penned, “Goooooo MOTHER ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

kesha spills out black lace mini dress hot new selfie
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha's butt was on display while she posed in the snow for her birthday photoshoot.

“Kesha is so back,” a third individual added, as a fourth said, “You look 🔥🔥🔥.”

The star amped up the risqué factor when she recently flashed her nipples at Christian Cowan’s fashion show in NYC.

kesha spills out black lace mini dress hot new selfie
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha displayed her rock-hard abs in one snapshot from her winter trip.

Whoops t---- out,” she penned alongside a photo of herself in the front row of the fashion event, exposing her chest.

“Oh, dear god…” she wrote on another similar still.

At the celebration, Kesha sported a low-cut V-neck ensemble, which she accompanied with shades, a purple jacket and a bag that said “Joyride,” referencing one of the artist’s songs.

Just days before her appearance at the show, Kesha shared a topless photo with her millions of followers while mourning the death of her cat.

"Carl, my little chicken. You really broke my heart this time. I’ll see you in the next life, my baby boy. God really outdid himself with this creature.💔," she wrote alongside the snap of herself holding a white feline without a shirt on.

