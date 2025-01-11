Baring It All! 5 of Kesha's Most Daring Naked Photos
Kesha Told Her Fans to Get Naked
In a January 6 Instagram Story, Kesha, 37, bared it all when she went skinny dipping during a beach outing after she celebrated the 15th anniversary of the release of her debut studio album, Animal.
She Ended 2024 on a High Note
Before 2024 ended, the "Take It Off" songstress uploaded her risqué roundup, which included a topless photo of herself posing in jeans and underwear.
She first shared the snap, taken at Spotify's 2024 Wrapped Universe Event, on December 5.
Kesha Ditched Her Clothes
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kesha confidently showcased her physique in two sultry photos of herself on Instagram.
"But…. I'm bored of wearing clothes," she captioned the photoset in August 2024.
She previously called out body-shamers while expressing pride in her figure as "she's been through a lot."
The "Grow a Pear" singer added, "She's torn her ALC on stage and finished the show. She's held my f------ broken heart together. To those who think you're shaming me, you're actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down."
Kesha Unleashed Her Inner Britney Spears
Kesha successfully recreated Britney Spears' old photoshoot, posing at the same hotel while leaning topless outside of the window. She covered her modesty with her arm while smiling brightly at the camera.
"I found the one✨," she captioned the post.
Kesha Became the New Trend
"Hard to be Kesha in a Hailey Bieber world but somebody's gotta do it," Kesha wrote in the caption of a shirtless photo of herself, referencing the viral caption, "It's hard to be a Kesha in a world of Hailey Biebers."
In the snap, only a beer and a wine bottle covering her chest, setting her fans' pulses racing.
Kesha has been open about dealing with body-shamers throughout her career. In 2017, she revealed she struggled a lot due to online bullying.
She wrote an essay for Teen Vogue, "When I compared myself to others, I would read more mean comments, which only fed my anxiety and depression. Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fueled my eating disorder."