Baring It All! 5 of Kesha's Most Daring Naked Photos

Kesha confidently showcased her physique in two sultry photos of herself on Instagram.

"But…. I'm bored of wearing clothes," she captioned the photoset in August 2024.

She previously called out body-shamers while expressing pride in her figure as "she's been through a lot."

The "Grow a Pear" singer added, "She's torn her ALC on stage and finished the show. She's held my f------ broken heart together. To those who think you're shaming me, you're actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down."