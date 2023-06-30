Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Flees Los Angeles With Their 2 Kids as Nasty Divorce Rages On
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is getting out of town!
The Yellowstone star's soon-to-be ex-wife and two of their three children were seen flying out of LAX airport on Thursday, June 29, as new details continue to emerge about their contentious divorce battle.
Baumgartner arrived for her flight dressed in a floral top and black pants while carrying a white carry-on suitcase and a cup of coffee. Her kids Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, looked cozy as they wore gray sweatshirts and pajama pants to travel.
Although it was unclear where the trio was jetting off to, they were most likely looking to get away from the drama of having the breakdown of their family play out in the public eye. As OK! previously reported, Costner accused the handbag designer of demanding nearly $250,000 in child support payments in order to fund her plastic surgery procedures.
According to court documents, the Guardian actor — who also shares Cayden Wyatt, 16, with Baumgartner — alleged that his forensic accountant found that his partner of 18-years was shelling out more than $100,000 towards cosmetic surgery, leading him to believe that her hefty child support request was not going to the betterment of their brood.
Baumgartner previously stated in legal papers that the amount she requested — $248,000 a month — is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.” However, Costner fired back claiming that the current monthly payment, $51,940, is a "reasonable" sum.
- Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of Demanding $248K in Child Support to Fund Her Plastic Surgery
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Finally Agrees to Vacate $145 Million Mansion Under One Condition
- Kevin Costner Planned to Serve His Estranged Wife Divorce Papers Before She 'Sneak Attack[ed] Him' With Her Own, Spills Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 49-year-old officially filed for divorce from Costner, 68, in May after his intense career commitments reportedly tore them apart.
"She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family," an insider explained, before warning, "This could be a bitter court battle. Kevin’s a man of strong convictions and stubborn to the bone," with his former lover proving to be the same.
Page Six obtained the photos of Baumgartner flying out of Los Angeles.