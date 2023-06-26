OK Magazine
Kevin Costner Planned to Serve His Estranged Wife Divorce Papers Before She 'Sneak Attack[ed] Him' With Her Own, Spills Source

kevin costner christine pp
Source: mega
Jun. 26 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

As Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's ugly divorce plays out in the headlines, it was revealed the Yellowstone actor planned to file first before he was "blindsided" by his estranged wife's filing.

Costner's "lawyer was getting the paperwork drawn up" when Baumgartner — who filed for divorce from the actor in May after 18 years of marriage — “sneak attack[ed] him and serve[d] him with her own set of divorce papers," according to a source.

kevincostner mega
Source: mega

“Kevin was so shocked,” they added, pointing out that the A-lister's wife "has since made him look terrible and has continued to do so.”

The former flames said "I Do" in 2004 and went on to welcome children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

In response to the 49-year-old's divorce filing, Costner, 68, filed for joint custody of their brood.

kevincostern family
Source: mega

Meanwhile, things between the two have gone from bad to worse, with Costner alleging that Baumgartner has refused to move out of their California home despite their agreement and charged $95,000 on his credit card amid their split.

The Cat Bag Couture creator — who is asking for a whopping $248,000 in child support each month — is refusing to abide by their prenup, which stated that the actor's estranged wife had "30 days to move out after filing for divorce."

kevin costner wife christine
Source: mega
Baumgartner reportedly believes Costner "should be the one to go," since she blames him for their relationship's demise. "She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family."

As the exes continue to hurl accusations at one another, Baumgartner bashed the father of her children for breaking the divorce news to the kids via a 10-minute Zoom call. “He insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced ‘first’ and tell them privately ‘without me present,” she claimed in court documents.

Source: OK!
Baumgartner has also called Costner out for his outrageous spending habits, including $830,000 on gifts and almost $240,000 in medical costs all during 2022. She detailed the family's wild payments to help her case regarding her claim that she doesn't have enough money to move out despite the $1 million Costner gave her to find a new place.

The Sun spoke to the source about Baumgartner's sneak attack.

