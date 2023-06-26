Kevin Costner Planned to Serve His Estranged Wife Divorce Papers Before She 'Sneak Attack[ed] Him' With Her Own, Spills Source

As Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's ugly divorce plays out in the headlines, it was revealed the Yellowstone actor planned to file first before he was "blindsided" by his estranged wife's filing.

Costner's "lawyer was getting the paperwork drawn up" when Baumgartner — who filed for divorce from the actor in May after 18 years of marriage — “sneak attack[ed] him and serve[d] him with her own set of divorce papers," according to a source.