What Is Kevin Costner's Net Worth? Inside the Finances of Hollywood's Highest Paid TV Actor
In early May, Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce – and the recently released court documents revealed the Emmy-winning actor lives quite the lavish lifestyle!
Scroll down to learn more about the star's impressive financial situation.
According to reports, the actor's current net worth sits at an astounding $250 million.
Costner, 68, has racked up big paychecks for decades, starring in hit movies like Field of Dreams and The Bodyguard, but in the 2010's he took over television with a role in the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, a gig that earned him several accolades.
He then became the man of the hour when he landed the lead in the neo-Western drama series Yellowstone, in which he also works as a producer.
Variety claimed the father-of-seven earns $1.3 million per episode for the Paramount series, which ties the salary Mahershala Ali is making for The Plot.
Costner's deep pockets are why Baumgartner, 49, didn't hesitate to request $248,000 in monthly child support from the star, with whom she shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.
- Kevin Costner's Outrageous Spending in 2022 Revealed: $830K on Gifts, Over $80K for Household Help and More
- The Other Man? Tenant at Kevin Costner's Mansion Reveals Whether He 'Hooked Up' With Actor's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Bashes Actor for Informing Their Kids About the Divorce via a '10-Minute Zoom' Call
The handbag designer claimed the large sum is actually "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle." She also asked for her estranged spouse to cover the kids' school expenses, healthcare costs and funds for their extracurricular activities.
Paperwork showed that the brood's 2022 expenses totaled to $6.64 million before taxes, and that same year, the Hollywood A-List earned over $19 million.
The docs also disclosed that the pair spend around $2 million each year to maintain their "several" properties.
At the moment, the biggest point of contention between the former spouses is who gets to stay in their shared $145 million home. As OK! previously reported, Costner demanded she vacate the property per their prenup agreement, which states that after filing for divorce, Baumgartner has 30 days to find a new home.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The deal also said Costner would give her $1 million towards the house, which he claimed to have already handed over.
Nonetheless, Baumgartner has yet to make the move, insisting she needs more financial assistance.