What Is Kevin Costner's Net Worth? Inside the Finances of Hollywood's Highest Paid TV Actor

According to reports, the actor's current net worth sits at an astounding $250 million.

Costner, 68, has racked up big paychecks for decades, starring in hit movies like Field of Dreams and The Bodyguard, but in the 2010's he took over television with a role in the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, a gig that earned him several accolades.

He then became the man of the hour when he landed the lead in the neo-Western drama series Yellowstone, in which he also works as a producer.