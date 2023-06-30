Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of Demanding $248K in Child Support to Fund Her Plastic Surgery
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce is only getting uglier by the hour.
Shortly after it was reported that Baumgartner agreed to finally vacate their $145 million mansion if the Yellowstone actor coughed up more cash, Costner accused his ex of seeking nearly $250,000 in child support payments for her own benefit — having nothing to do with their kids.
The A-lister, 68, claimed in court documents, obtained by a news outlet, that his forensic accountant discovered the 49-year-old spends more than $100,000 in cosmetic surgery procedures — which he declared was the real reason for her hefty request.
The documents also reportedly cited that Baumgartner has dropped thousands of dollars in boutique shopping, ATM withdrawals, construction loans and attorneys’ fees — in addition to other expenses that have “nothing” to do with their three kids: Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13
The handbag designer previously argued that the $248,000 a month she is demanding from her ex is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.” However, Costner insisted $51,940 a month — the amount he is currently paying — is the “reasonable” amount.
The former flames' finances have been their biggest point of contention in their headline-making divorce, which Baumgartner filed for in May after 18 years of marriage.
Though there is a premarital agreement in place, it hasn't stopped the two from butting heads — considering Baumgartner is refusing to abide by the document.
Despite their long-standing prenup detailing that Baumgartner had 30 days to leave the home after filing for divorce on May 1, she has refused to do so. And even after Costner reportedly gave the mother of his children $1.2 million as part of his obligations, she said she would only leave the residence if he handed over more money.
In Baumgartner's filing, she claimed the actor “wants me to rent [a] place without [a] financial plan in place. However, [I] have our three children to think about. It is contrary to their best interests to commit to rental that [I] may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations.”
She continued: “My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that [I] can establish [a] stable home for them, rather than making temporary and inconsistent housing arrangements."
Baumgartner said she will move out on August 31, 2023, only if her estranged husband agrees to pay "whatever support and fee orders that the court makes on July 12," the date of their divorce proceedings.
