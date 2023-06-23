'So Angry': Kevin Costner’s Wife Rages at Ex for 'Putting Work Ahead of Family' as Divorce Battle Explodes

Kevin Costner's bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner is only going to get nastier, as both exes still won't budge in terms of who get to stay at their shared home.

"For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried. Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup," a source recently explained of their signed pre-marriage agreement, which stated that the actor's estranged wife had "30 days to move out after filing for divorce."