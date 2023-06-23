OK Magazine
'So Angry': Kevin Costner’s Wife Rages at Ex for 'Putting Work Ahead of Family' as Divorce Battle Explodes

Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 23 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Kevin Costner's bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner is only going to get nastier, as both exes still won't budge in terms of who get to stay at their shared home.

"For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried. Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup," a source recently explained of their signed pre-marriage agreement, which stated that the actor's estranged wife had "30 days to move out after filing for divorce."

Source: MEGA

Tensions are continuing to grow, as it's been nearly two months since the blonde beauty filed to legally end their marriage on Monday, May 1 — however, Baumgartner is nowhere near close to moving her things out of the house.

The Yellowstone actor has done his part and abided by the prenup, which instructed him to pay Baumgartner reportedly around $1.45 million — a whopping sum Costner feels is more than enough for the 49-year-old to find her own new place to live.

Source: MEGA

Baumgartner doesn't care what Costner may think she should do about the situation, as she "feels he should be the one to go," since she blames him for their relationship's demise, a second insider dished.

"She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family," the confidante noted.

The former flames share three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

MORE ON:
kevin costner

On top of refusing to vacate Costner's mansion, Baumgartner recently slammed her estranged husband with a court-requested $248,000 per month in child support, according to docs obtained by Radar.

"This could be a bitter court battle," the first source reiterated. "Kevin’s a man of strong convictions and stubborn to the bone," with his former lover proving to be the same.

Source: MEGA

"Christine refusing to move out is a tactic to show Kevin that she’s in charge," the insider pointed out, noting, "Kevin and Christine’s divorce has been tumultuous from the start."

The Bodyguard star tied the knot with Baumgartner nearly 20 years ago in 2004.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to sources regarding Costner and Baumgartner's heated split.

